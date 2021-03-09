Abel Ferreira led Palmeiras to complete a remarkable double on Sunday night by adding the Copa do Brasil to their Copa Libertadores triumph with victory over Gremio in Sao Paulo.

A little over a month on from becoming South American champions, Abel’s side eased to a comfortable 3-0 aggregate victory in Brazil’s domestic cup competition, becoming the first foreign manager to win the trophy.

Palmeiras held a strong advantage heading into the second leg of the final having won 1-0 in Porto Alegre last week, and the return saw the hosts comfortably control proceedings before making the scoreline emphatic with second-half goals through Wesley (53’) and Gabriel Menino (84’) at Allianz Parque.

“Work, organisation, potential, talent and structure: these were some of the words that made me accept the invitation of Palmeiras,” Abel said when speaking to the media after the game. “Nobody is a champion before they are. It was a risk [to come here] but I really came to win trophies. For that we needed the players who once again helped.

Victory feeling is fleeting

“I don't get carried away with the victories. This is very fleeting. It's difficult to explain, I have a very strong feeling, but then it goes away. I don't know if everyone feels the same, it's weird. I can't feel that way. I can say that the feeling of defeat at the World Club Cup was much more present inside me.

“Above all, there is the feeling of accomplishment, the feeling of making the people who work with me happy and when they are happy, I am happy. Football gave me everything I have today. And it is my obligation to give back everything that football has given me and gives me by trying to be the best man and best coach possible. The players have been the real champions. I want to thank them deeply, today I am a better coach thanks to them.”

Portugal return

Palmeiras have no time to rest, with the prolonged 2020 season meaning no break as the state championships which precede the new league season are already underway. Palmeiras have played one match in the Campeonato Paulista, but it has been decided that Abel and his staff will be given a brief vacation to recover from a gruelling schedule.

Having regularly spoken of his difficulty in being away from his loved ones, Abel again emphasised his “longing for family” during his post-match interview and revealed he will return to Portugal for around ten days. Verdão will play three matches during the period, but the Portuguese boss says the rest period is needed.

"We will all have [time off], it is fair,” he said. “But we will remain competitive. We did good planning, we will take turns. We all have to be calm with Paulistão and lower the expectations a little, but we will see what the boys are able to do.

"I have to go [to Portugal]. There is no other way. I think it is deserved. Our technical team will be divided. The interest of the club will always be above the individual, but we have to take a break here alternately. I apologise that they won’t see me on the bench, but the players know I’ll be with them every day. But I have to cross the Atlantic, charge up and come back again.”

By Sean Gillen

