Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-1 Liverpool

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota scored his first goal since November as he officially marked his comeback from injury with the winner against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday night.

Jota returned to face his old club on what was his third start since missing almost three months of the season through injury, but from the Seleção point of view his goal was overshadowed by a serious-looking injury to Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patrício.

Former Porto man Jota struck just seconds before the interval, beating Rui Patrício with a left-foot effort at his near post deep into first-half stoppage time. Jota faced six of his compatriots and ex-teammates on the night, with Patrício joined in Nuno Espírito Santo’s line-up by Nélson Semedo, Rúben Neves, João Moutinho and Pedro Neto, while Fábio Silva was a second-half introduction for the hosts.

Although no further goals followed in the second period, the most notable incident after the break was an injury to former Sporting goalkeeper Patrício. Wolves defender Connor Coady collided with the Portugal no1 in the closing stages, leaving Patrício unconscious before he was stretchered off the field.

Positive Patricio news

Speaking after the match, Nuno provided a positive update on Patrício’s condition after the goalkeeper was taken to hospital. “We just had an update now and he's OK. He’s totally conscious and he remembers what happened. He’s aware, so it should be OK. We’ve spoken to the doctor and he told me he’s going to be OK. I think he was immediately assisted well by the doctors. Of course, we need to take the right precautions, but the first signs are OK.”

Inevitably, match-winner Jota’s immediate thoughts were with his Portugal colleague and he told Sky Sports: “I think life is more important, I hope it’s nothing too serious and I wish him, obviously, a speedy recovery,” before commenting on a memorable night in his young career.

"Very special," he said. "I had been here for over three years, working every day with almost everyone in that dressing room. Obviously it was special, I just wish the fans would have been here as well - but anyway, a good result for us and for me.

“[The result was] massive. We needed to win. That was the most important thing and to grab points because we have been struggling in the Premier League and we want to change that.”

Jota’s vital winner means Liverpool have closed the gap to 4th place Chelsea to five points with nine matches left to play in the Premier League.

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9