Atletico Madrid were knocked out of the Champions League last 16 by Chelsea on Wednesday night, but Los Rojiblancos boss Diego Simeone was quick to praise the efforts of Portuguese international João Félix after the match.

A 2-0 defeat in London meant La Liga leaders Atleti exited the competition by a three-goal margin having been beaten in the Spanish capital in the first leg. Félix, who started both legs, had three of the visitors’ four shots on target at Stamford Bridge.

“In the tie they were fair winners,” Simeone said during his post-game interviews. “The first game was even and today they were superior. We tried to pressure them high up and make it difficult for them to get out, but they went ahead again.

“We were not good in attack. It is João's best game since he came here to Atletico Madrid. That is the player we want.”

Atletico will now focus on their title challenge in La Liga, where they currently lead Barcelona and Real Madrid by four and six points respectively with 11 matches left to play.

