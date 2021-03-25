Several interesting stories this week surrounding the futures of important figures in Portuguese football, as speculation ahead of the summer transfer window gathers pace.

André Silva continues to see his name linked with some of Europe’s biggest clubs, while Francisco Trincão is again reportedly a target for long-standing admirers Leicester City and others in England, and William Carvalho looks set to finally leave financially troubled Real Betis.

Former Porto striker Silva is having the best season of his career in Germany with Eintracht Frankfurt, where he has already scored 21 Bundesliga goals. The tally exceeds his best-ever league total of 16, reached with FC Porto, and inevitably his name has been associated with bigger clubs for a summer move.

Portugal's André Silva being linked with Barcelona today, to add to Manchester United and Atletico Madrid. What would you like to see happen with him this summer? — Sean Gillen (@SeanGillen9) March 25, 2021

Atletico Madrid are believed to be keen to sign Silva, while Manchester United have also been credited with an interest. This week, Barcelona have emerged as the latest potential suitors, with Los Cules entering the race for the striker according to German paper Bild. Frankfurt have reportedly put a price tag in excess of €40m on the Seleção man, meaning Barca may have to sell in order to raise funds.

Trincão to England?

Such a scenario could pave the way for Francisco Trincão to leave Camp Nou this summer, and according to a story in El Confidencial the club’s feeling at present is that the former Braga man does not fit into their plans as they assess major changes this summer. Coach Ronald Koeman has implemented a system with less emphasis on natural wide players, reducing Trincão’s chances of playing time.

According to El Confidencial, big earners Antoine Griezmann and Phillipe Coutinho will be made available, while the club will look to take advantage of interest in Trincão in England to facilitate his sale. Jorge Mendes’ strong ties with Premier League clubs is seen as a useful aspect in making the player’s departure a realistic option.

Leicester City are long-term admirers if Trincão, having tried to sign the 21-year-old numerous times already in his young career. Catalan reports last summer indicated that The Foxes tried no less than three times to instigate negotiations to bring the Portuguese to England before he had even kicked a ball for Barcelona, and should Brendan Rodgers’ team secure Champions League football it is expected they would head the queue this summer.

Carvalho set for Betis exit

Finally, William Carvalho’s stint with Real Betis looks almost certain to come to an end during the close-season. Carvalho has been with the Andalusian club for three years, during which injury issues have often hampered the Portugal midfielder, who has started ten games in La Liga this season after making 11 full appearances last term.

Betis have been severely affected by the absence of crowds in Spain and have reportedly incurred immediate debts of around €20m. Carvalho, who still has two years left on his contract, is an obvious asset to raise funds, with England naturally the ideal destination from Betis’ point of view, although it remains to be seen if interest in the 28-year-old from the Premier League is as high as it once was.

