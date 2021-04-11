Parma 1-3 AC Milan

Rafael Leão scored his first goal since early January as AC Milan got back to winning ways with victory at Parma in Serie A on Saturday evening.

There was also a positive cameo from Diogo Dalot at the Ennio Tardini, with the on-loan Manchester United man assisting Leão’s goal and earning glowing praise for his character from Rossoneri boss Stefano Pioli.

Both Portuguese were named as substitutes for the match, as Milan looked to bounce back from a disappointing 1-1 draw with Sampdoria last week. Milan led 2-0 at the break but a red card for Zlatan Ibrahimovic and a goal back for Parma through Riccardo Gaglioli meant a tense ending as Dalot emerged on 72 minutes and Leão entered with six minutes left.

The points were secured three minutes into stoppage time when Dalot’s powerful run from inside his own half ended with sliding the ball through for Leão, who finished calmly with his right foot. Speaking after the match, former Sporting man Leão said his side were focused on getting back on track.

“I dedicate the goal to my family, as they always help me through difficult times,” he said.

“There are still eight rounds to go, this is an important victory for us to go forward with confidence. The team worked really hard and deserved the win. We needed this after the game with Sampdoria, in which something just didn’t work. We knew to come out here today with the right mentality.

Dalot a winner - Pioli

Dalot’s impact certainly pleased Milan coach Pioli, who praised the full-back’s mentality "I am very happy for Dalot, because two days ago he learned that I would choose (Pierre) Kalulu for the game for tactical reasons,” Pioli told reporters.” But he is a winner, because he has always trained at 105%, instead of being a victim, and this is excellent behaviour and an excellent example for everyone. He came on and did very well, no doubt due to how he prepared himself. I had no doubts.”

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9