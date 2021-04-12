Olympiacos won the Greek Super League for the second season running this weekend, demonstrating their dominance by clinching the title with seven games left to play.

A 3-1 win over Panathinaikos, clinched by a goal from Bruma, gave Pedro Martins’ side their 46th league championship. For Portuguese boss Martins the triumph confirms his success in restoring Olympiacos as Greece’s best side after a recent three-year title drought.

"All championships are difficult and each has its own uniqueness,” former Guimaraes coach Martins told reporters. “Last year was difficult and this year more difficult because we did not have our fans. We have said many times that without people football is not the same. We have clearly won this championship and the [points] difference shows it. We are clearly the best team in the Greek league.

“Our support was missing from us this year and it was not the same without them. They are very important to us and we missed them very much. To all the people of Olympiacos: we are all together, one family.”

Olympiacos have become renowned for a strong Portuguese contingent on the playing staff and this season’s achievement has come with four Luso players in Martins’ squad. Former Porto man José Sá has been an ever-present in goal, while Rúben Semedo remains a rock in the heart of the defence and Tiago Silva has adopted a squad role since joining on loan from Nottingham Forest.

Bruma wraps it up

One of the more intriguing additions last summer was Bruma, who arrived from Dutch side PSV looking to re-ignite his career. The ex Sporting wide man has increasingly caught the eye this season and his goal deep into injury time secured the victory over Panathinaikos on Sunday.

"This title is the result of the excellent work of everyone at the club, and everyone is to be congratulated,” Bruma said. “This season took place in unique circumstances, but Olympiacos was able to adapt to meet the requirements of this club. Here, only winning matters and luckily we won another title, showing that we are the best Greek team.

“Personally, I am very happy to be champion again, a joy I had already had in Turkey. Fortunately I was able to help with my work. Today's game turned out to be a dream match, to have scored in the title-winning game. I am very proud to live this experience in my career again. But the season is not over yet, we also want to win the Greek Cup and we have to concentrate on the remaining games.”

Olympiakos will play PAS Giannina at home in the semi-final second leg of the Greek Cup later this month, with the teams having drawn 1-1 in the first leg, as they seek to repeat last season’s league and cup double.

