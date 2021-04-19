Bordeaux 0-3 Monaco

Gelson Martins scored for the first time since November on Sunday afternoon by marking his return to Monaco’s Ligue 1 line-up with a goal in their victory at Bordeaux.

The Portuguese international has been making his way towards full fitness after a knee injury side-lined him for almost three months. Having made his return with a cameo against Metz earlier this month before starting in the Coupe de France against the same opposition, Gelson was restored to the line-up for the Ligue 1 trip to Bordeaux hoping to aid his team’s title challenge.

The former Sporting man played 75 minutes at the Matmut Atlantique on the right side of Robert Kovac’s attack and was regarded as one of the most impressive players for the visitors, who also introduced Florentino Luís during the closing stages. Gelson’s afternoon was capped by scoring the second goal, racing through to finish calmly just a couple of minutes after the restart to double Monaco’s advantage.

Speaking on social media later in the evening, Gelson said he was “very happy with the goal” as Monaco maintained their two-point distance behind leaders Lille in what looks set to be a gripping title race in France. Just three points separate the top four heading into the final five matches, with Monaco having one of the more promising fixture lists as they also prepare for a Coupe de France quarter final with Lyon in midweek.

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9