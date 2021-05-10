It was another productive weekend for Portugal’s foreign-based contingent as many of Europe’s top leagues draw to a close. Seleção internationals Bruno Fernandes, Rony Lopes and Nani were among the goals in England, France and USA respectively, while there was a special moment in France as youngster Thierry Correia got on a La Liga scoresheet for the first time.

Meanwhile, there was a final match in charge for the departing Luís Castro at Shakhtar Donetsk in Ukraine and an impressive start for the well-travelled José Morais in his new job with Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal.

Perhaps the most sentimental goal of the latest round of action came in Spain on Sunday afternoon as former Sporting defender Thierry Correia scored the first league goal of his professional career. The 22-year-old defender arrived in the box to meet Denis Cheryshev’s cross with a diving header and score the final goal in Los Ches’ 3-0 win over Real Valladolid at the Mestalla.

Correia scored in the Copa del Rey against lower division outfit Yeclano earlier this season but Sunday’s strike was his first in La Liga. Having barely featured during his first campaign in Spain last year after moving from Sporting, Correia has started 25 matches in all competitions this season, including 22 full appearances in the league.

"Very happy" - Correia

“Last year was a really difficult one for me, as I didn’t play much,” the defender told www.valenciacf.com after the match. “This year I’m playing more. I was out for a month with injury, and I worked really hard to come back early and help the team.

“Like any other player, I want to score goals. I did it and I’m very happy about it. Cheryshev sent in a good cross for me. As for the celebration, it’s like the players in the NBA, who say that you have to keep calm. That was my celebration today.

“It was very important to win today. We managed to do it, and now we have to work hard to win our next game. We knew that by winning today we would put ourselves in a calmer position. Now we have three more games that we want to win.”

Nani keeps shining in MLS

Portugal international Nani is enjoying a sensational start to the 2021 MLS season in the United States after scoring another memorable goal in Orlando City’s 1-1 draw with New York City on Saturday evening.

The goal, scored from outside the area with a vintage right-foot shot, was Nani’s third in consecutive games for Orlando. With Portugal’s squad number for the European Championships expanded to 26, Nani’s form has led some to speculate as to whether the 34-year-old has an outside chance of a recall for Fernando Santos’ group.

Nani scoring another golaço like he knows Fernando Santos is watching pic.twitter.com/Q0VgZZnXjR — Sean Gillen (@SeanGillen9) May 8, 2021

Bruno equals Lampard record in United win

Bruno Fernandes became the first midfielder to score 27 goals in all competitions in England since Frank Lampard after playing his part in Manchester United’s comeback win at Aston Villa on Sunday. United trailed Villa 1-0 at half time, but three second-half goals meant the Red Devils prevented local rivals Manchester United from being crowned champions this weekend.

Fernandes got the all-important equaliser just six minutes after the re-start from the penalty spot after Paul Pogba was fouled. The former Sporting man sent goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez the wrong way to level the match at 1-1, after which Mason Greenwood and Edinson Cavani added to the score to keep United comfortably in second place in the Premier League.

For Fernandes, 27 goals from 55 appearances in all competitions this season, which matches the feat of Frank Lampard for Chelsea in the 2009/10 season. Fernandes still has as many as five matches left to take part in, with four league games remaining and the Europa League final against Villarreal later this month.

The rest: Rony Lopes on target, Paixão, Tiba score in Poland

Rony Lopes scored his 5th goal of the season in France with Nice this weekend with the equaliser as The Eaglets twice came from behind to beat Brest in Ligue 1. Lopes tied the game at 1-1 on 38 minutes with a typically emphatic finish arriving in the box from a cutback by Claude Maurice, with the subsequent victory keeping Nice in 9th place in the table.

In Poland, Flávio Paixão remains one of the league’s most dangerous strikers. The 36-year-old scored his 12th of the season in Polish top flight to earn Lechia Gdansk a 1-1 draw against Cracovia Krakow, with the goal making Paixão the joint-highest scoring foreigner in the club's history with 67 goals . Elsewhere, Pedro Tiba scored what proved the winning goal for Lech Poznan, who won 2-1 away at Wisla Krakow.

Brilliant header by Flávio Paixão in Poland means he is now the joint-highest scoring foreign player in Lechia Gdańsk history with 67 goals. He also now has 99 goals in Polish football. A goal next week on the final matchday would mean a lot 🇵🇹🇵🇱pic.twitter.com/70xXq7YrxF — Sean Gillen (@SeanGillen9) May 10, 2021

Finally, in-form striker Hassan Mohcine made it six goals in his last seven matches for Luxembourg leaders Dudelange. The former Vitória Setúbal and Olhanense forward scored twice as his team went top of the standings with a 5-1 win Jeunesse d'Esch. In Saudi Arabia, midfielder Fabio Martins scored the consolation for Al Shabab as they were hammered 5-1 at home by Al Hilal in the Pro League.

Portuguese bosses: Morais’ emphatic debut as Castro departs Shakhtar

The win for Al Hilal marked the first match under new boss José Morais, who took charge last week for the remainder of the season. Morais, who left South Koreans Jeonbuk Motors last year after winning back-to-back K-League titles, was appointed on a short-term deal but made an immediate impact with the victory which saw Al Hilal humiliate their title rivals and go three points clear at the top of the Pro League.

Also preparing for a change of scenery is Luís Castro, whose departure from Shakhtar Donetsk was announced over the weekend after two years at the helm. Castro won the Ukrainian title during his first season in charge, but Shakhtar finished runners-up to Dynamo Kiev this term, although victories over Real Madrid in the Champions League last autumn and a run to the Europa League semi-finals last year remain highlights for the former Vitória de Guimarães coach.

Castro signed off with a 1-0 win over Inhulets at the weekend and departed with a typically classy statement. “I have felt emotion and great honour to have represented Shakhtar for these two years, because I know that Donetsk is a city that suffers,” Castro said. “This is a city that, unfortunately, the political world has taken apart. Many indigenous Donetsk residents had to leave Donetsk. When we win or have a good performance on the field, we give some kind of joy to the people.”

Castro has already been linked with a move to the Middle East, while Italian Roberto De Zerbi of Sassuolo is expected to replace him in Ukraine.

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9