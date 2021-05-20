Another highly successful season for Portuguese players in England is being reflected in the end of season awards, with clubs beginning to issue their end of season prizes for individual achievement.

Bruno Fernandes and Pedro Neto have won the award for Player of the Year at Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers respectively after each enjoying outstanding seasons with the Premier League clubs.

Fernandes picked up the Matt Busby Manchester United fans’ Player of the Year award for the second season running, as he ends his first full campaign as a Red Devil. Having won the award last term despite only arriving in February, Fernandes becomes just the fourth player to retain the honour in its 34-year history.

It has been a record-breaking season for the former Sporting man, with his 28-goal haul in all competitions exceeding the feat achieved by Frank Lampard at Chelsea for most goals scored by a midfielder. One of Fernandes’ goals – against Everton – was named the club’s Goal of the Season by fans.

Supporters from over 200 countries took part in the voting for the award, and Fernandes addressed the fans on MUTV. “A big thank you for the award, I’m really happy to have you back in the stadium,” he said. “I hope to see you next season with a full stadium and we’ll all enjoy it together.”

Neto scoops double-prize at Wolves awards

There was also a double win for Portugal youngster Pedro Neto at Wolverhampton Wanderers’ end of season awards. The 20-year-old forward won both the Fans’ Player of the Season and Players’ Player of the Season in his second year at Molineux, during which he was the club’s top goalscorer and top assister.

Inevitably, there were further Portuguese earning recognition in Wolves’ celebration. João Moutinho won the ‘Goal of the Season’ award for his strike against Arsenal, while Fábio Silva earned the ‘Young professional of the Season’ award.

“I feel amazing,” said Silva, who is still just 18 years old. “It’s a pleasure to win this trophy. I have to say thank you to all the coaches for their work with me and giving me more confidence to do my job and help the team.

“In this moment, I feel like I am home. I love to be here, I love the people, my teammates, the people of Wolverhampton, and for me, the award is amazing. It will give me the confidence to give the fans my talent and my football.”

𝗙𝗮𝗻𝘀’ 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗼𝗻:

Pedro Neto 🇵🇹

𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀’ 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗼𝗻:

Pedro Neto 🇵🇹

𝗚𝗼𝗮𝗹 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗼𝗻:

João Moutinho 🇵🇹

𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗴 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗼𝗻:

Fábio Silva 🇵🇹



By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9