Nuno Espírito Santo says he expects Sunday’s match with Manchester United to be an emotional occasion, after it was announced that he will leave as Wolverhampton Wanders coach at the end of the season.

The Portuguese boss and the club have agreed he will step down after four years at the helm, during which Nuno has been an unqualified success in helping Wolves re-establish themselves in the Premier League.

“Since the first day we arrived at Compton, our ambition was to make a positive change and push this football club forward, and I am proud to say that we did that every single day,” Nuno said in a statement. “We achieved our goals, we did it with passion and we did it together.

“Firstly, I want to thank the supporters, who have all played such an important part in helping us reach new heights for Wolves, and the people of the city, who embraced us and made us feel at home.

“I, of course, want to thank all of the staff at Wolves, for their support and total commitment, every single day.

“Most importantly, I want to thank each-and-every player that we’ve worked with since the day we started, for their loyalty, their dedication, hard work and talent. They are the ones who have made this amazing journey possible for us.”

Nuno took charge at Molineux in May 2017 and led the club to promotion from the English Championship in his first season in charge. Since then, Nuno achieved back-to-back 7th place finishes and took Wolves to the quarter finals of European competition for the first time in half a century.

“Sunday will be a very emotional day, but I am so happy that the fans will be back in Molineux and we can share one last special moment together, as one pack,” he finished.

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9