Rui Vitória is back in football after signing a two-year contract with Russian Premier League side Spartak Moscow following lengthy negotiations.

The former Benfica boss, who left Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr last December, had been in talks with Spartak for several weeks before finally putting pen to paper in the Russian capital on Monday afternoon.

“Ready for this new challenge! It is an honour to represent a club with the greatness of Spartak Moscow, especially in a centennial year. Together and with ambition we will succeed,” he wrote on social media.

Spartak last won the Russian championship in the 2016-17 season, which was the year Vitória won his second consecutive Primeira Liga title with Benfica – a factor in his new club charging him with returning trophies to the Otkritie Arena.

However, the decision to bring in Vitória has not been without drama at board level. Zarema Salikhova resigned from her position at the club on Sunday citing disillusionment with the decision.

“I didn't get any answers from the club's sporting director, so I leave the experts with a simple question: Why invite, in our centenary year, a coach who was 15th with the richest club in Saudi Arabia?” she said, before suggesting Vitória has prioritised money over ambition since leaving Portugal.

“I prefer active coaches from Europe, Italy or France, who choose a career over Arab or Chinese money. For Spartak, in the year of the centenary, we should choose a coach with ambitions, who through Spartak seeks to enter the elite of world football and does not put Russia at the level of Saudi Arabia.”

Spartak’s runners-up finish this season means one of Vitória’s first duties will be to attempt navigating the Champions League qualifying round and advancing his new club to the group stage of Europe’s premier club competition.

