Leonardo Jardim is back in football after being officially announced as new coach of Saudi Arabian champions Al-Hilal, reportedly on a one-year contract.

Jardim has been out of the game for around 18 months since being fired by French side Monaco in December 2019. The former Braga, Sporting and Olympiacos boss has been living in Monaco since his dismissal and inevitably saw his name linked with a host of jobs across the game while out of action.

Al-Hilal were recently crowned national champions under the brief guidance of interim boss José Morais, who took charge of the final three matches of the season. José Peseiro (2006-07) and Jorge Jesus (2018-19) have also had stints at the helm of the Riyad outfit, who are one of Asia’s most successful clubs.

Al-Hilal recently announced the signing of Moussa Marega from FC Porto on a three-year deal.

By Sean Gillen
