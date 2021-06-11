Rui Silva has completed his long-awaited move from Granada to fellow La Liga side Real Betis on a five-year contract, the Spanish club confirmed on Friday afternoon.

Granada had already announced the 27-year-old would leave the club on a free transfer after his contract expired this summer, and Silva was widely expected to stay in Spain despite interest from Italy and England.

Silva is currently with the Portugal squad preparing for the European Championships, but spoke to Spanish media about his move, which sees him become club teammates with Seleção colleague William Carvalho at Betis.

"I am very happy, it is my first great opportunity to be with the senior team of my country, I am extremely excited, and also very happy and excited that my move to this great club has become official. It’s big step in my career,” Silva said.

“Why Betis? "I had other offers, but in football you have to know how to choose, and I believe that Betis will be the next step to continue what I’ve been doing. That is what I want for my career, to go step by step and not give a step greater than the leg as they say in Portugal ("dar um passo maior que a perna")

“I want to keep my feet on the ground, be calm. You can have offers from big clubs, but maybe they don't give you the opportunity to be able to compete for the position. And I what I want to be able to compete and be where they can give you the opportunity to play, not get to a place where you see that it is impossible. Betis was the step I wanted to take in my career.

"Yes, I spoke with [William] in recent days, also with other teammates who played at Betis to find out what the club was like: the city, the fans. They have told me everything and I’m ready for it. They tell me that it’s a great club, an historic club, a support that helps you to the fullest when things are going well and that is more complicated when things are not going so well, but at this level you have to be prepared at all levels. The target is to keep growing.”

Focus important last season

Silva’s final season with Granada was surrounded by speculation over his future as he played out the final year of his contract. Despite the media attention, the former Nacional goalkeeper maintained his high-performance level in La Liga, duly securing his place for the Seleção in the process.

"Yes, a very difficult year, I have tried to take it in the best possible way, giving my best every day, being the same professional as always and I think I have achieved it because I am faithful to my principles. I try to forget everything else and focus on the pitch, which is the most important thing.

“European football next season? Yes! This year I was able to enjoy a European competition for the first time in my career. We did phenomenally, it was a very beautiful experience for Granada. And now I am very excited to enjoy this competition again, which is also very important for the club after some time away. It's going to be a very nice year for everyone. "

