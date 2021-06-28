Atletico Madrid forward João Félix will have an operation on a long-term ankle injury this week, with the aim of returning to action for Los Rojiblancos in September.

The Portugal international has been carrying the problem in his right ankle since last November, after which a course of conservative treatment saw him carefully managed during the second half of the season as Atletico won Spain’s La Liga title.

It is reported that surgery was considered appropriate before the European Championships, but Félix instead joined the Seleção ranks to help his country defend their trophy. The 21-year-old played just 33 minutes of football during Euro 2020, coming on during the second half of Portugal’s last-16 elimination at the hands of Belgium on Sunday.

In charge of the operation will be leading specialist Cornelis Nicolaas Van Dijk, the vastly experienced and renowned Dutchman who has treated many of the game’s top players over decades in the profession. Félix is believed to have suffered ligament damage in playing through the pain, and the operation this week aims to resolve the issue completely.

Van Dijk, 70, treated Cristiano Ronaldo in 2008 and later when the Portugal captain was at Real Madrid.

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9