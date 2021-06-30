Nuno Espírito Santo has been named the new coach of Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur, filling the role left by countryman José Mourinho in April.

The announcement comes after Nuno was linked with a host of jobs in football following his departure from Wolverhampton Wanderers after four years at Molineux. Nuno was succeeded at Wolves by Bruno Lage, meaning Portugal will be represented by two managers in the upcoming Premier League season.

“It’s an enormous pleasure, an honour, a joy to be here,” Nuno told Spurs’ media after signing a two-year contract at White Hart Lane. “I’m happy and I’m looking forward to starting work. This is what it means. We don’t have any day to lose, we must start working immediately – pre-season starts in a couple of days.”

Make the fans proud

“Having a squad like Tottenham’s, you can only have one DNA, you can only think one way. We have to enjoy the game, we have to play the game. When you have a squad of quality, talented players like we have, the DNA is to make the fans proud, make them enjoy watching. This is our DNA, to make our fans proud of us. There is no question about it that that will happen. We’re going to make them proud and they’re going to enjoy the team, for sure.

“Our philosophy is not only about me, it’s about staff, the coaching staff – it’s simple, we improve players, we try to make them better, to improve them every day and by that, it’s no matter which age the player is – young, old, experienced, no experience at all – it doesn’t matter. In our minds, we put the players in the middle and we see what we can do to make them better. How can we improve them? How can we find a better solution for them to make their job easier? How can we make them perform better? If we achieve that, our team will improve, our Club will improve and this is our philosophy.

“I like to compete. And to compete is not only on Saturday or Sunday, it’s every day. We have to compete every day, every training session. I like to approach not thinking about winning, but how do we win? How can we be better so we can win more times? First, let’s prepare ourselves. The competition is very close but at the same time we have time to show the players it all requires hard work – a lot of work. To compete is to be able to say in every action of our game, we have to win it. If we win each and every action, eventually we win the game, so let’s go action by action.

“Everybody around here should be in the same idea. Let’s give the best of all of us, simple as that – us, the players, the best of each one of us in every moment so we will be stronger and we will be there. This is the environment that we need, starting from the Board, to everybody in the training ground. If you generally give the best of you, the environment will be good.”

Remarkably, Nuno’s first official match on the Spurs bench will see his new side entertain champions Manchester City on the opening weekend of the new Premier League season on August 15, before heading back to his former club to take on Wolves at Molineux on 22 August.

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9