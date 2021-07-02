 

German club RB Leipzig have confirmed the signing of Portuguese international Andre Silva from Bundesliga rivals Eintracht Frankfurt on a five-year contract.

The deal for the former Porto man is reportedly worth an initial €23m fee which could rise to €35m depending on achievement clauses being met. Silva has signed until 2026 on a salary believed to be in the region of €4m per year at the Red Bull Arena.

Silva was the second-highest scorer in the Bundesliga last season with 28 goals, finishing higher than Dortmund superstar Erling Haaland in the rankings. The Seleção man was named in the Bundesliga Team of the Season, while also breaking Frankfurt’s all-time record for goals scored in a single league campaign.

"I want to play at the highest level"

“I’m really excited for the new challenge at RB Leipzig,” Silva said on his unveiling on Friday evening. “The club have big goals and ambitions and I want to help them achieve those, ideally by scoring as many goals as possible. I want to play at the highest level and that is Champions League football – I have the chance to do that on a regular basis at RB Leipzig.

“It didn’t take long for the club’s management to convince me of their vision and above all their footballing philosophy. Even though I’ve still got some time off to enjoy, I’m already buzzing to get going in the new season with RB Leipzig.

I would like to sincerely thank Eintracht Frankfurt. I had two amazing and successful years there and was able to really develop as a player."

Bargain fee delights Leipzig

Leipzig’s commercial director Florian Scholz was particularly pleased by the announcement, especially given the modest fee for a player with 40 goals and 12 assists from just 57 matches in the German top flight.

"Capturing André Silva on a long-term deal is a special transfer,” Scholz said. “We not only get an immensely quality footballer, but we do so in a very lucrative deal financially, with his transfer fee well below his current market value. André made it clear to us early on that RB Leipzig was his preferred destination and we're absolutely delighted to have completed the transfer, particularly for the fee involved.  

André can now enjoy a much-deserved holiday. He will arrive in Leipzig in mid-July ready to help us tackle the new season.”

Silva becomes the second Portuguese to play for Leipzig, after Sporting winger Bruma who spent two seasons with the club between 2017-2019. Having lost coach Julian Nagelsmann to Bayern Munich, Leipzig are rebuilding under American boss Jesse Marsch who arrived this summer with extensive experience at satellite clubs New York Red Bulls and Red Bull Salzburg.

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9

I do wish him the best. Hopefully he can continue with his superb run in the Bundesliga.

Furthermore, if he is changing clubs, I’m glad it isn’t a massive amount as often those massive price tags tend to weigh on some players. With it being a...

I do wish him the best. Hopefully he can continue with his superb run in the Bundesliga.

Furthermore, if he is changing clubs, I’m glad it isn’t a massive amount as often those massive price tags tend to weigh on some players. With it being a respectable number and one that isn’t going to have anyone really question ‘can he live up to that price’ it’s one less weight on the shoulder of Andre allowing him to solely focus on his game!

