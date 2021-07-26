Fábio Silva has been speaking to the media as Wolverhampton Wanderers continue their preparations ahead of the new season under Bruno Lage with friendlies in Andalusia, Spain.

Wolves beat Real Betis 1-0 at the weekend ahead of Monday night’s match with Las Palmas, as new coach Lage takes his side through an extensive list of pre-season matches ahead of next month’s Premier League opener at Leicester City.

Former Porto youngster Silva has already appeared in two warm-up matches, along with new arrival Francisco Trincão, and says things have started well under the new boss. Lage replaced Nuno Espírito Santo, who left after a highly successful four-year spell at Molineux and has since taken up the reigns at Tottenham Hotspur.

“It’s been very good,” Silva told Wolves’ media. “The coach has his own ideas and we have been learning the methods and dynamics of the game. What I see is that the group is staying very focused, and we have everything we need for a great season.

“We felt very good, and I think the team is in a good way. We have been working for almost three weeks. We have been training well, with our focus on learning. It’s a new coach, new ideas and we need to adapt things first, but I think the team is doing well.”

So many games good for my future - Silva

For Silva, who arrived at the club aged just 18 in a big-money move from the Dragão last year, his debut season in English football saw more involvement than anticipated. A serious injury suffered by Mexican striker Raul Jimenez meant Silva was thrust into the first team picture more regularly.

“If I say I was thinking of playing so many games, I would be lying,” said Silva, who appeared in 32 Premier League matches, starting 11 times. “My idea, when I came here, was to be on a sustained project and grow.

“Unfortunately, Raul had that serious injury and that allowed me to play much more minutes. But thank God, he came back now to help the team, and that’s the most important thing.

“But I wasn’t expecting to be playing so many games. For my age, having this number of games will give me very good things to my future.”

Jimenez’s return to fitness should allow Silva, who turned 19 last week, a less intense period of development, but the Gondomar-born striker feels his progress was enhanced by his debut season and is ready contribute even more during the upcoming campaign.

“I think I needed my time to adapt, like everyone needs. I feel more and more integrated in the team and I feel a much more complete player.

“Now, it’s time to help the team with goals and assists, like every forward player. I’m very happy and proud to be like this and hear the fans singing for me.”

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9