Rui Vitória led Spartak Moscow to their first victory of the Russian Premier League season on Friday evening: the ideal preparation ahead of a meeting with former club Benfica in the Champions League qualifiers next week.

Spartak ran out 1-0 winners at Krylya Sovetov in Samara thanks to Alexander Sobolov’s penalty, recovering from last weekend’s opening-day defeat against Rubin Kazan. With Wednesday’s Champions league qualifier first leg with Benfica in the Russian capital approaching, a first victory for Vitoria is a huge boost for the club.

"First of all, I would like to congratulate the team for the victory. The opponent showed very high-quality football and they have a good team," Vitória began in his post-match press conference.

"In some aspects of the game we lacked more quality, there were moments when we could have enjoyed it better and let the opponent gain confidence. Still, I think the result is fair.”

Vitória recovering Spartak tradition

Vitoria’s adaptation to Russian football has been eventful from the beginning, with his arrival in May leading former board member Zarema Salikhova to resign in protest at the appointment and questioning Vitória’s motives for joining Spartak. A league debut defeat to Rubin Kazan last week was a frustrating start, but Vitoria received support in some quarters for his team’s approach after racking up 57% possession in Kazan.

"Spartak played an interesting game, especially in the second half,” commented pundit Ravil Sabitov, who played for Moscow clubs Lokomotiv and Dinamo. “I saw in Spartak the style of play the team had for so long been looking for. Rui Vitória recovered the legendary Spartak football that the team's supporters dream of.”

Spartak again controlled possession away against Krylya and Vitória admitted that he expected some teething problems in implementing his style of play. "We are only at the beginning, so it is inevitable that mistakes will happen,” he said. “But these victories are important to feel and gain confidence for the future.

"I trust all the players and I'm not afraid to make changes. The victory was difficult but very tasty. We will continue together with determination. Today we won the first final, because for us each game is like a final. Now let's get ready for Benfica.”

Spartak host Benfica, where Vitória won back-to-back titles in 2016 and 2017, on Wednesday, before a return leg at Estádio da Luz on Tuesday 10th August.

By Sean Gillen

