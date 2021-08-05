Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has made no secret of his desire to leave Turin this summer on the back of a disappointing season with I Bianconeri. The Portuguese forward wasn’t able to lead his country to success at the Euros this time around either, with Italy coming out on top.

According to Spanish publication AS, the player wants to head back to Real Madrid but is aware that Kylian Mbappe’s future could be tied to his. Sources in Italy have reported that Madrid president Florentino Perez is ready to pull out all stops to land the French striker but, if Paris Saint-Germain remains intransigent over the World Cup winner, Ronaldo could return to the Bernabeu ahead of next season.

Perez has also said that bringing Ronaldo back to the club doesn’t make sense for Real. However, the return of Carlo Ancelotti as manager could see to it that the player returns. Ancelotti is back at Madrid after spending time in the Premier League as Everton boss.

Ronaldo and Ancelotti shared a great relationship back when the Italian was in charge, between 2013-15, and Ronaldo has spoken fondly of the coach in the years since he left Madrid, admitting he wants to work with him again.

“I want to work with him again,” the player was quoted as saying by Marca in 2015. “He's like a big teddy bear, he's really sensitive and is a great guy. He would speak with us every day, but not just with me, with all of the players.

“He had great fun with us. He's a great person and my only wish is that every player gets the chance to work with him because he's such a great guy and a fantastic coach.

“I miss him a lot. I want to work with him again, but I'm doing fine now too. I'm working with a new coach and I'm happy now too. But it's great to have these good memories of him.

“He took me by surprise. At the start I thought that he was very cold and arrogant, but he turned out to be the exact opposite.”

Ancelotti was the one who brought Madrid back to the top of Europe, leading the club to “La Decima,” the club’s 10th Champions League title, after a 12-year drought. Ancelotti was handed his marching orders as part of a shocking turn of events, but he has been brought back and he could fashion a similar path for Ronaldo, who would boost the team’s chances of reclaiming the league title. The best sports betting sites already have odds on La Liga futures for next season and a Ronaldo return would certainly impact them.

The Juve attacker made the switch from Manchester United to Madrid in 2009 for what was a world-record fee of £80million and would go on to win the Champions League on four occasions. He also won a pair of La Liga titles and two Copa del Reys.

He moved to Juventus in 2018, with the Italian side believing they landed the player who could get them over the hump in the Champions League. Yet that has not materialized, and they actually failed to win the Serie A title last season for the first time in nine years.

Ronaldo should have plenty of suitors now that he wants out but a move back to the Bernabeu is preferred. Mbappe would be the first option for the club, given that Ronaldo is already 36 and is unlikely to have as long a career as the Frenchman could have in Madrid.

According to ESPN, Ronaldo sees himself as the optimal replacement for Mbappe at PSG should Madrid manage to get the player on their books but, if Mbappe remains in Paris, he would want to head back to Spain.

“AS writes that the Portugal star wants a move to be completed as soon as possible, with his contract expiring in 2022, and has already eyed two potential destinations,” the outlet reports.

“However, any deal hinges on the future of Kylian Mbappe, with Ronaldo confident that Paris Saint-Germain would see him as the first-choice replacement if Real Madrid acquires the services of the 22-year-old this summer.

“But if the €150m-rated France international stays in Paris, Ronaldo wishes to re-join Los Blancos and team up with former manager Carlo Ancelotti in the Spanish capital.

“The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was in strong form last season, scoring 29 times in 31 league starts for Juventus, and would still command a hefty transfer fee if the club were to let him go now.”

It shouldn’t surprise to see Chelsea get into the mix as well. This year’s Champions League winners are desperate to land a striker and don’t seem able to convince Borussia Dortmund to sell them Erling Haaland this year. The Athletic has reported that the club still hasn’t given up its pursuit of Romelu Lukaku, but Internazionale isn’t keen on selling either. Who knows? They could be tempted to make a move for Ronaldo should they struggle to land a world-class striker before they start their season.