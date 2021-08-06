Bruno Fernandes returned to training with Manchester United last week having been issued a month off following Portugal’s elimination from Euro 2020 at the hands of Belgium.

Fernandes has played around 100 matches in the last 18 months, having featured 80 times already for United since arriving at Old Trafford last February. The former Sporting man experienced a slight decline in form over recent months, with many feeling exhaustion was finally catching up with Fernandes following so much football.

However, United gave their Player of the Season a full month off after the Portugal’s defeat to Belgium on 27 June, with Fernandes joining up with United at their pre-season training camp in Scotland on 27 July last week. The Seleção man spoke with the club’s in-house media upon his return, with began with Fernandes addressing his time off.

“Yes, I’m fresh and happy to be back, seeing my team-mates again, training again, it’s always a good thing,” he told ManUtd.com. “[The family break] was nice, finally a long break after the season. It was a long time; I think five years maybe since my last full break and honestly it was good to be with family and friends and enjoy time with my kids also because when we are playing the time we spend at home is less than what we spend at the training ground!”

Old Trafford awaits

United, who also have Diogo Dalot back in training after his loan spell at AC Milan last term, play their final match of pre-season on Saturday against Everton, with a 55,000-strong crowd expected at Old Trafford for the occasion. Despite having been at United for 18 months, Fernandes has only played in front of the United faithful on four occasions due to the pandemic.

“It’s been rare to have fans at the stadium,” he said. “When I played at the Euros, we played the first and third games with full stadiums and the feeling was really nice. We all know playing without fans is not the same. We can say we love playing football and it doesn’t matter about the conditions you play in, but having the fans back and having the excitement from them gives you a little push when you need it. We are lucky to have them back.

“I hope that can change our home games. I hope we can perform well at home and, as I said, the fans will push us. When you need that little push and you feel tired, they will help you have that little bit more energy and I think that will help us perform a little bit better and have a little bit more power in our legs and to have that belief to give them something to enjoy.”

“We know we can do better”

United have been boosted by the arrival of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund and the impending signing of Raphael Varane from Real Madrid, and Fernandes believes the players are preparing well for the new campaign which begins against Leeds United on 14th August.

“Of course [we get excited] when you see the names that are coming and what they have done in the last few seasons. We are really happy with everyone that is coming in and of course to keep the lads who have been here the last few seasons is important. With this team, we know we can do better, but adding some players to the team helps the team be better.”

“It’s already in our minds to be ready [for Leeds] because we know everything we’ll do before that is to prepare for that game. The work we have to do in the next two weeks is to be ready for that game.

“Last season we didn’t start well and then by January we were first in the league. Of course, with the six points we lost straightaway we could be a little bit closer to the first place and still be first in February, so it’s always good to start winning games as it gives you that push and confidence you need to go game-by-game to try to win every one. It’s time to take the next step and we know we can do it; we believe in that, and we want to do that.

“I hope everyone knows, of course, what we want to do. No player at this club doesn’t want to win trophies, that’s for sure and sometimes things go well and other times not, but we will keep fighting to win every trophy we can. It doesn’t matter which trophy it is, when you play for a club like Manchester United you have to win every competition you are in.”

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9