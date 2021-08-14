The 2021-22 Bundesliga season kicked off this weekend and for André Silva, one of last season’s star performers, the opening round offers a chance to make an early impression at new club RB Leipzig.

Silva was in sensational goalscoring form with Eintracht Frankfurt last term, breaking the club’s all-time record for goals in a single campaign with 28 to his name. A summer switch to Leipzig means the former Porto man is now expected to lead a title charge to displace perennial champions Bayern Munich.

Arguably Bayern’s biggest advantage in retaining their title is prolific Polish striker Robert Lewandowski. In many leagues across Europe, Silva’s 28-goal haul would see him in contention to lead the goalscoring charts, but Lewandowski notched a remarkable 41 in the top flight to leave the Portuguese as runner-up.

"It's a little bit of a pity because I think I had a good season, a top season, achieving this at Eintracht and breaking the record [for most goals in a single Bundesliga season by a Frankfurt player],” Silva told the media this week.

“And yes, Lewandowski scored 41 or something? It's completely different, the number of goals. I think if he didn't play in the Bundesliga last year, I would have won. It would be amazing, but it's part of the process. He deserves it, of course. He's in great shape and that always gives me more motivation in my work and the rest of the players. It's good.

"What makes him so good? He knows the place he must be and he doesn't miss the chance. The difference between the top players and average players is the amount of mistakes - it’s unusual for him to make a mistake. So, I think that's the difference. An average player makes some mistakes, the top players have few. It happens to everyone, but Lewandowski knows where he needs to be, and he scores."

"All football styles suit me"

Expectations will be significant for Silva, who was named in the Bundesliga Team of the Season having outscored Borussia Dortmund superstar Erling Haaland last year. Ahead of this weekend’s trip to Mainz, the 25-year-old was asked by the press what he anticipates in his new surroundings.

"How many goals? I don't have a number in mind,” he said. “I think everywhere is different. I was playing at Eintracht; it was my second year there. Here it's my first year in Leipzig with a different team, a different coach, everything's different. So, the only thing I can promise, the only thing I can do is work in the same way I worked last year, which was giving my best and trying to do the best that I can in the conditions that I'm in.

"I think that all football suits me, so I can adapt to different ways of playing. I always fit to [teams] because I can adapt. I think in the world of football, there are always goals. So, if there are these, I can adapt.

“For everyone, the goal is to win. And to win, you need to score goals, so I think the most difficult job in football is to score. You can make it look easy, but I think it's the most difficult thing in football."

Silva was linked with a host of clubs across Europe before eventually opting for Leipzig for what appears a bargain deal worth €23m rising to €35m. New coach Jesse Marsch replaced Bayern-bound Julian Nagelsmann in the summer and Silva spoke of his initial impressions.

“The coach and I talk, we share ideas, we exchange ideas, and we try to understand. I think now I'm trying to adapt to everything and learn everything that he wants for the team. We're starting very well and the way that we work is always putting his ideas in the team. He wants more and more and more, and I love to work, so I think now is the beginning for this to happen."

"I think everything happens together. When we started at the beginning, the first thing was them showing that they believe in me and the amount of confidence they put in me. That we can create super things together. They showed me that the club motto is 'you can do anything'. My mindset is the same. I try not to put limits on myself. When we communicated it felt like everything linked, we can progress together and without limits. I think we can do anything we want."

Avoiding Bayern distraction

“Why did I choose Leipzig? I think it was everything. It was the coach, the project - they excite me - the directors that spoke with me, watching the team last year, the way that they play. Also, the confidence they put in me and showing me that they believe me. I think you need to be where you're wanted, where they desire you. I think this makes more feeling better and better, so I think it was the biggest [factor in the] decision."

Leipzig received an early boost with Bayern dropping points in the Bundesliga curtain-raiser with a 1-1 draw at Gladbach on Friday evening. Leipzig head to Mainz on Sunday looking to take an early lead over their rivals, but Silva says thinking too much about the champions is not advisable.

"I think everyone is different,” he said. “Bayern is Bayern. We are Leipzig and everyone tries to do the best that they can. I think the best team in the end gets wherever they want, wherever they desire. We're trying to focus on our work. We're trying to focus on our training, our plans and our mentality. That's the biggest point because we need to look at ourselves and to try to get up without creating limits, without looking to the side, and always looking in front."

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9