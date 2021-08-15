Bruno Fernandes opened the new English Premier League season with a Man of the Match showing and a hat-trick in Manchester United’s 5-1 victory over Leeds United at Old Trafford in Saturday’s early kick-off.

Fernandes’ treble proved the start of a strong day for Portuguese performers, Diogo Jota also found the net for Liverpool, who won 3-0 at Norwich City. Elsewhere, Ricardo Pereira provided the assist as Leicester City overcame Bruno Lage’s Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 at the King Power Stadium.

Fernandes inevitably started for United in their clash with fierce local rivals Leeds, having benefited from a long rest this summer. The former Sporting man was given a month off following his excursions with Portugal, and Fernandes continued his promising pre-season form with a lively start as United and Leeds engaged in an energetic opening.

The opening goal arrived on the half-hour mark. Paul Pogba, who would go on to have a sensational afternoon with four assists, found Fernandes with a smart pass and the Portuguese took a superb touch before finishing on his left foot. United went into the break with a 1-0 lead but a stunning long-range goal by Luke Ayling drew the visitors level a few minutes after the re-start.

The Leeds equaliser only angered the Red Devils and within five minutes the hosts were 3-1 up. First Pogba found Mason Greenwood with a wonderful throughball for the England youngster to finish with a precision, before Fernandes got his second after some neat footwork, with Leeds failing to clear the ball off the line and the referee’s technology awarding the goal.

The best was yet to come. United increased their lead to 4-1 on the hour mark and Fernandes sealed his first-ever hat-trick for the club, latching onto a throughball from ex-Benfica man Victor Lindelof and smashing a half-volley past Illan Meslier. Brazilian midfielder Fred rounded off the scoring having been set up by Pogba, delighting an Old Trafford packed for the first time in 17 months.

“It’s a great joy,” Fernandes told the BBC after the final whistle. “I called my wife and my kids; to heat my kids saying I scored three goals and the ball is coming home – its unbelievable. I cannot describe this feeling. Only people who have lived this on the field know what it means. For me, the most important thing is to make myself proud and make my family proud of what I’m doing.”

Jota on target

Diogo Jota was handed a starting spot by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp as the Reds travelled to newly-promoted Norwich for their first match of the campaign. The former Porto man responded with his 10th league goal for the club after 25 minutes, making no mistake with his finish after the ball fell to him inside the penalty area. Jota was replaced after an hour by Roberto Firmino, who added a second before Mohammed Salah rounded off the scoring.

Jota, who also caught the eye in the second half with a mazy dribble, missed two months of last season through injury following his move from Wolverhampton Wanderers, yet still managed an impressive return of 13 goals from 30 appearances in all competitions.

Pereira influential as Leicester condemn Lage to debut loss

Bruno Lage took charge of his first match in the Premier League as Wolverhampton Wanderers manager away at Leicester on Saturday afternoon. Lage named four Portuguese in his starting line-up, including debuts for goalkeeper Jose Sa and on-loan winger Francisco Trincão, who were joined by Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho. Nelson Semedo, unused, and Fabio Silva were on the bench, with the latter introduced in stoppage time.

Leicester’s veteran striker Jamie Vardy scored the only goal of the game, with the assist provided by Ricardo Pereira. The former Porto right-back did brilliantly to beat two Wolves players – including Moutinho – on the touchline with a piece of skill before crossing for Vardy to convert with a typically clinical finish.

Ricardo Pereira with the backheel nutmeg on João Moutinho was a bit naughty pic.twitter.com/djnTNt2NRk — Sean Gillen (@SeanGillen9) August 15, 2021

“It was my feeling [an equaliser would come]” Lage said after the defeat. “We started well, we controlled the game, controlled everything except the chance they had. Two or three minutes before we had a good chance for Adama, we didn’t score and after two or three minutes they scored.

“We forced a strong team, who just won another trophy, playing at home, to play three centre backs, so it was good for us. I’m not happy because I think we deserved more than we got, but confident with the process and the work we are doing.”

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9