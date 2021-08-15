Renato Sanches will stay with French champions Lille this summer after picking up a knee injury which will likely require surgery, according to reports in France.

Sanches was a surprise absentee from the Lille squad ahead of their 4-0 defeat at home to Nice on Saturday. Initial speculation focused on the midfielder possibly being prepared for a transfer, but Lille coach Jocelyn Gourvennec confirmed after the match that the former Benfica man has a knee problem.

French newspaper L’Equipe have claimed Sanches was suffering with discomfort earlier in the week which worsened after training. Gourvennec reveled that a scan will take place on Monday, but the paper says the situation will scupper any chances of Sanches leaving during the transfer window as he will almost certainly require surgery in Portugal.

With Sanches not expected to resume playing until September at the earliest, L’Equipe say his chances of a move this summer are over. The likes of Barcelona and Liverpool have shown interest in the 23-year-old in recent months, but Sanches appears set to remain at Lille, where he has regained momentum since leaving Bayern Munich two years ago.

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9