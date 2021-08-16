Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Manchester City

Nuno Espírito Santo got off to the dream start as manager of Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday with a well-deserved victory over Premier League champions Manchester City in the capital.

Heung-Min Son’s winning goal early in the second half ensured Nuno’s side took all three points in what was his first official game on the Spurs bench since he was appointed this summer. Despite a strong start by the visitors, Spurs were largely viewed as deserving winners in a lively encounter at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

“I think every fan today celebrated that beautiful moment of Sonny,” said Nuno. “It’s pure joy.

“There were so many positives - Japhet Tanganga and Oliver Skipp’s performances, for a start, a clean sheet, the strength and fitness of the team, Sonny’s goal, Lucas and Steven Bergwijn's willingness to break forward, we could go on...

“I’m very happy with all the team, honestly, because of the way we are working. We are trying to create a unit, and everybody has to be engaged, everybody has to be committed. Of course, when the players play, they get the recognition of everybody, but there is much more behind the scenes, the commitment, and we are in the process, we have to keep working hard.

“That was the idea - going beyond your limits, and I think everybody saw this today. The boys go beyond... the fight, the discipline, the way they commit themselves was very good. This is what we have to do every day of our lives. We are starting, it’s the beginning, the first official game of the season, and we have to recover.

"Now we go to Portugal (Paços de Ferreira in the Europa Conference League on Thursday evening), and we think about the next one. Now, what’s important is tomorrow, the commitment of recovering well and preparing for the next game.”

By Sean Gillen

