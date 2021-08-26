When Tottenham Hotspur hired Nuno Espirito Santo as the club’s new manager in July, the appointment was deemed by sections of the fanbase as an underwhelming end to a tediously drawn-out search to find a successor to José Mourinho.

Coupled with doubts over the future of wantaway talisman Harry Kane, a discernable sense of dread spread through Spurs’ pre-season preparations. However, with two rounds of the new Premier League season played, the ambience at the club has enjoyed a major upturn under former Porto boss Nuno.

An opening-day victory over champions Manchester City was a welcome boost, and Nuno’s men secured another three points with a 1-0 win at former club Wolves. The news off the pitch was also positive, with striker Kane announcing on Wednesday that he would be staying at in the capital rather than joining Pep Guardiola’s side.

Naturally, Nuno’s press conference ahead of their Europa Conference League qualifying second-leg tie with Paços de Ferreira began with questions about Kane. Far from being perturbed at the focus of attention drifting from the match at hand, Nuno’s eyes lit up when the subject was raised and the Spurs boss quickly depicted a man relishing a swift change in atmosphere.

“Great news, fantastic news for everybody,” Nuno said. “Since Harry [rejoined] us he has been working, which is what we value. His attitude in training sessions has been great. So, it’s finished – Harry is going to be with us – and he worked today so he’s an option for tomorrow. Like I said, fantastic news for everybody. He’s one of the best players in the world, we’re all very happy.”

Spurs trail Paços heading into Thursday night’s meeting after a 1-0 defeat at the Mata Real, with the English visitors making eleven changes to field a weakened team in Portugal. Nuno was asked by journalists if he intended to adopt a similar tactic for the second leg given the advantage carried by Paços, and he hinted there would be a shift in approach.

“I doesn’t have to do with the result of the first leg, it has to do with a lot of things that we have to understand. The travelling this week is totally different, we are all together, that allows us to make a different decisions because it’s different circumstances. It’s basically that. We still have to decide, but it’s a must-win game.”

With Kane in contention to start his first game of the season and only minor fitness issues within the squad, Paços are likely to face a far stronger and more confident Spurs side in the battle for a place in the group phase.

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9