Portugal defender Rúben Dias has been rewarded for his outstanding first season at Manchester City with a new six-year contract, tying him to the English champions until 2027.

Dias, who was recently named UEFA Champions League defender of the season for last term, has become an indispensable member of Pep Guardiola’s side since a €65m move from Benfica last September, winning the Premier League in his first season and earning numerous individual awards in England.

“I’m very happy to sign the new deal,” Dias said. “I have enjoyed every single minute of my time at City since joining last year. Playing for City has surpassed all my expectations and it’s an absolute pleasure to be part of such an incredible squad.

“I would also like to thank Pep and the coaching staff for the way they have helped me to develop as a player and keep pushing me to improve. To be part of the squad that achieved so much last season was incredible and made us all hungry to achieve even more.

“Now I just want to try and play my part in helping us be successful this season and beyond.”

Dias was named Premier League Player of the Season as well as the Football Writers’ Footballer of the Year, becoming the first defender to win the latter award in over 30 years. Asked how he could improve, Dias emphasised his desire to continue proving himself each season.

“Last year and the year before I had four days of vacation. This year, I had two weeks. Now imagine how much I rest. I feel very good and I am feeling a lot of space to improve, do better and keep going. You have always got something to improve, even when you win big.

“There are lots of things to do, lots of things to get better and many trophies to win. Obviously (2020-21) was a great season, but the best season can only be the one that is coming.

“Everything starts from zero and for you to prove it again and again and again, that is the biggest trophy you can have in football. That is what I am coming for.”

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9