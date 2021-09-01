Manchester United officially unveiled new signing Cristiano Ronaldo on the morning of deadline day, but it was to be youngster Nuno Mendes’ move from Sporting to Paris Saint-Germain which caught the eye as the transfer window closed on Tuesday evening.

Ronaldo’s return to Old Trafford had been announced in principle late last week, but the Portugal captain finally donned the United colours for the club’s media as the deal was confirmed. Mendes meanwhile joins PSG on an initial loan deal from Alvalade, while there were also late moves for Hélder Costa, Dyego Sousa, Florentino Luís, Jota and others on a hectic final day for Portuguese.

Seleção skipper Ronaldo took to Instagram to comment on his move, writing about his affection for United and delighting the Red Devils supporters by ending his statement with the line “PS – Sir Alex, this one is for you…” Ronaldo is expected to be issued the no7 shirt he wore at the club for six years between 2003 and 2009.

While Ronaldo’s move to United had all but been confirmed previously, the story of Nuno Mendes leaving Sporting for French powerhouses Paris Saint-German quickly became the major talking point on Tuesday. PSG will reportedly pay Sporting a hefty €7m loan fee and there is an option to make the deal permanent next summer for €40m.

Elsewhere, Spanish club Valencia beat the deadline to bring in former Benfica and Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Hélder Costa from Leeds United. Costa heads to the Mestalla on a loan deal, after Leeds completed the signing of Manchester United wideman Daniel James earlier in the day in a big-money deal.

Hélder Costa joins Valencia from Leeds. As announced by Gonçalo Guedes 🇵🇹

pic.twitter.com/duKM5JfGEx — Sean Gillen (@SeanGillen9) August 31, 2021

Fulham, coached by Marco Silva, added to their Portuguese contingent with the loan acquisition of Domingos Quina from Watford, while fellow Championship club Nottingham Forest signed striker Xande Silva on a permanent deal from West Ham. Silva spent last season on loan in Greece with Aris. Benfica forward Jota also heads to Britain to join Scottish giants Celtic on a loan deal with a permanent option.

Spain has proved a popular destination on deadline day, with Florentino Luís heading the Luso players crossing the border. Luís joins Getafe from Benfica, hoping to feature more than he did during an unproductive spell at Monaco last term. Diogo Queirós has joined Valladolid on loan from Famalicão, while Portugal international Dyego Sousa joined Almeria on a free transfer.

Finally, Swiss side FC Basel made an intriguing double Portuguese loan swoop for Joelson Fernandes of Sporting and Tomás Tavares of Benfica. Elsewhere, Tiago Matos left FC Porto B to join several Portuguese players at Polish side Radomiak Radom, while former Braga man Leandro Sanca signed for Italian Serie A outfit Spezia.

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9