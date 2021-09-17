Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes is into his third season at the Premier League club and he’s off to an excellent start. The Portuguese star was in the running to be named the PFA Player of the Year in each of his first two campaigns at Old Trafford, and the time may now be ripe for him to land the prestigious award for the first time.

Fernandes has been in contention for the prize that distinguishes the best player in England’s top tier in each of his two seasons in the Premier League so far. He scored 18 goals in 37 EPL matches in the 2020/2021 season and 28 goals across all competitions, indicating an exceptional return from midfield. His assist count was also hugely impressive, setting up 18 goals in total for his teammates last season.

The 27-year-old has netted four goals from his opening four Premier League matches this season and is regarded as a fundamental part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, as they strengthen their bid to win silverware for the first time since 2017.

Fernandes has proved to be one of United’s best signings in recent years. He gave them an immediate lift when he joined and he continues to produce consistent performances of the highest calibre.

Ronaldo signing takes pressure off his shoulders

United added another Portugal superstar over the summer with the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus. This is a huge boost for Solskjaer and boosts their title chances.

Pundits and punters are ready and primed to predict the Premiership action in what could be one of the closest title races in years. They’ve pegged Manchester United as the fourth-favourites in the rankings for title contenders with odds of 6/1, though this is subject to change as the campaign progresses. After all, the recent addition of Ronaldo, who comfortably slots in alongside the likes of Fernandes, Mason Greenwood and another new recruit Jadon Sancho, has ensured that United now has plenty of attacking talent under their belt. If early indicators are anything to go by, Manchester United are only looking to go up.

Ronaldo has naturally attracted a lot of attention since he returned to Old Trafford. He made his second debut in a 4-1 victory over Newcastle, scoring a brace in that game. Not only will Fernandes’ Portuguese compatriot share some of the load in attack, but it could also lead to less attention being on him, which will only help his performances.

And any talk that Fernandes may be negatively affected by the arrival of his compatriot, given the two have failed to click when playing together for Portugal, has been quickly shot down by the evidence. Both players scored and got on the score-sheet against Newcastle, then in midweek Bruno laid on a beautiful assist that Ronaldo comfortably slotted into net in the Champions League encounter in Switzerland against Young Boys.

Contract talks underway

It’s been reported that contract talks with Fernandes and Manchester United have begun. His current deal with the English club is set to expire in 2025, however, his performances have warranted an improved offer.

Although it’s unlikely to be a priority, given how long he has left on his current contract, United will be very keen to keep the player happy. His displays are sure to have attracted interest from other clubs in Europe, so they’ll be desperate to keep his services.

Fernandes is likely to want to become one of the highest-paid players in the Premier League. Given he has been one of the league’s best players since arriving in 2020, he’ll want his salary to reflect that.

If United are able to lock down Fernandes and Pogba to new contracts this year, it will help them concentrate their recruitment drive in other areas of the pitch. It would also be a strong message to the rest of Europe that those two players believe United are destined for success over the next few years.

There’s a long way to go this season, but Fernandes may be set for the best year of his career when it comes to individual achievements and collectively acquired team silverware.