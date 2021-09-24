Éder is finally back in football after signing a contract with Saudi Arabian side Al-Raed on Thursday after months as a free agent following his departure from Lokomotiv Moscow.

The 33-year-old left Russia at the end of last season after four years in Moscow, and had been linked with a host of clubs particularly in the Middle East and North America.

Éder arrived in Saudi Arabia early this week to undergo his medical examinations and after being announced as an Al-Raed player on Thursday, trained with his new teammates on Friday ahead of Saturday’s match with Al Faisaly.

Since leaving Braga in 2015, Éder played for Swansea City in the English Premier League and Lille in France’s Ligue 1, before he headed to Russia where he helped Lokomotiv win the Premier League, the Russian Cup twice and the Russian Super Cup.

While the Guinea-Bissau born forward has enjoyed some success at club level, he will of course forever be remembered for his winning goal against France in the European Championships final in 2016. Éder was received as an official guest at this summer’s final between England and Italy at Wembley to take part in the pre-match ceremony.

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9