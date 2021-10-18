Portuguese players scored in as many as twelve different countries across the globe this weekend, with Rúben Neves’ last-gasp winner for Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League among the biggest stories as Bruno Lage’s men staged an incredible comeback.

Elsewhere, Bernardo Silva continues to enjoy a fine season with Manchester City, while Beto and Jota are making strong impressions in Italy and Scotland respectively and Danilo Pereira’s goal inspired Paris Saint-Germain to victory in Ligue 1.

Wolves’ victory at Midlands rivals Aston Villa was perhaps the most remarkable result of the round in the English top flight. Bruno Lage’s side trailed 2-0 with a little over ten minutes remaining but – partly inspired by Daniel Podence - the visitors scored through Romain Saiss and Connor Coady to draw level before Rúben Neves scored a 95th-minute free-kick winner.

Lage started with José Sá, Nélson Semedo and João Moutinho in his line-up along with Neves, with Fábio Silva joining Podence on the bench. Wolves struggled to impose themselves on the game and when Podence was introduced on 74 minutes at 2-0 down, Lage’s side looked certain to be defeated.

“What a win!”

However, Podence lifted the team and with ten minutes left the former Sporting man found Saiss at the back post to half the deficit. Young striker Silva also entered the fray – replacing Moutinho – and he contributed to the disruption in the Villa penalty box ahead of captain Coady scrambling the ball in from close range to make it 2-2.

A remarkable fightback, but the best moment was yet to come. Wolves were awarded a free-kick deep into stoppage time and Neves stepped up to strike into the Villa wall, only for the ball to deflect past Emilio Martinez for an astonishing victory. Lage remained stoic on the touchline as the travelling fans descended into frantic celebration, having punished their rivals in the most brutal fashion.

🎙 "It deflects off the wall... IT'S IN! It's Ruben Neves who surely wins the game on derby day!" 😄



The key action from yesterday's win at Villa Park with some *composed* commentary from @MikeyBurrows and @Carl_Ikeme. pic.twitter.com/3EF10EDGk4 — Wolves (@Wolves) October 17, 2021

“What a win,” Neves said after the match. “A lot of team spirit. I’m so proud of the boys, a really hard game for us. Villa have a great team, they were playing at home, a derby, so it was almost perfect for us. Of course, we wanted to play better, but when you can’t play as you like to play, the team spirit comes.

“As soon as the first goal went in, I just knew it could change the game. The team spirit, it’s happened a lot of times with us since I’ve been here, and it will keep happening because we just don’t give up until the whistle. We changed the game in 15 minutes.

“I tried to shoot at the goalkeeper’s side because I know Martinez always goes a little bit early to the wall side, it was a little bit slow, I have to be honest, but what mattered is the ball hit the net, their second goal was a deflection as well, so I don’t want to hear anyone talking about luck. All that matters is the three points we gave to the fans today."

Bernardo back to his best - Guardiola

Also in the Premier League, Bernardo Silva picked up the Man of the Match award after Manchester City’s 2-0 victory over Burnley on Saturday. The former Benfica man, who was joined in the City side by João Cancelo as Rúben Dias was rested to a late substitute appearance, continued his outstanding string of recent performances and scored the opener for City on 12 minutes.

After the match, Pep Guardiola told reporters that the 27-year-old has rediscovered his finest form. “He is at the level of the second season when we won with 98 points and he was out of this world,” Guardiola said. “He is at the same level now. He is so intuitive; he always gives us the extra ball that we need.

“Today he scored a goal, that’s important for him. The performance of Bernardo has been extraordinary again. He is so generous and the effort and the way he plays is fantastic.

“We are so lucky to have him. He was an incredible signing for us. All I want is his happiness. He deserves the best. He is a joy to have as manager. When he doesn’t play, he always tries to do his best.

“He is at his best level right now.”

Danilo inspires PSG comeback

Danilo Pereira scored a crucial goal for Paris Saint-Germain as the French league leaders staged a late comeback to beat Angers in the capital. The hosts trailed 1-0 with just over twenty minutes to play, but Danilo turned in Kylian Mbappe’s cross to draw his team level and Mbappe converted a late penalty for the victory.

“Yes, [the goal] was important because it gave us the equaliser,” Danilo said after the match. “After this goal, the game changed pace a bit. We scored the second and we won. Yeah, it was enough because we won, but it's not a very, very good game on our part. The opponent is good, they played very compact. In the second half, we played a little wider, more to the sides of the box and it worked well with crosses.

“Yes, [our form] is not optimal. We try to do good performances, but it is not always possible. If it isn't, we still have to win. That's what we did today by winning, and it's good for us.”

Nuno Mendes was an unused substitute for PSG, who are nine points clear at the top of the table ahead of Le Classique against Marseille next Sunday.

“Humble” Jota scores again

On-loan Benfica forward Jota spoke of his progress since joining Scottish giants Celtic after another goal in their 2-0 win at Motherwell on Saturday. Jota’s opener was his third goal in his last five matches, and the 22-year-old is forging a strong impression in Glasgow for Angelos Postecoglu’s team.

“For sure it was another big victory for us, we were looking to start this new chapter after the international break very good, and we did it with a strong win, and now we are just looking forward to the next games,” Jota said.

“I’m trying to take my opportunities and being humble and trying to learn just as much as I can with the lads, with the coach, with everyone and just be happy on the pitch.”

Trying to repay the trust – Beto shining in Italy

Former Portimonense striker Beto made it goals in back-to-back games for 10-man Udinese this weekend, salvaging a point against Bologna in a 1-1 draw. The Bianconeri spent most of the game a man down after Roberto Pereyra’s 38th-minute dismissal and fell behind midway through the second half when Musa Barrow put Bologna ahead.

Beto snatched a point with a header on 82 minutes and says his team showed good resilience to claim a point. “This point is very important for us and for the team,” he said. “I think that when we were down to ten, we changed our mentality, we were more compact and more united, we are happy with this point. We played the first half with little intensity and without playing our game, in the second half we returned to the field with the desire to win at any cost despite the numerical inferiority, we fought until the end and this is the right mentality.

“I am still adapting to Italian football and the game of Udinese, but I immediately settled down well, I am happy with my teammates and my team-mates are happy with me. I want to repay the trust of the team environment.”

The rest: Pedro Santos and Flávio Paixão on target in USA, Poland as Tómané sees red

Pedro Santos produced a starring performance for Columbus Crew in MLS with a goal and two assists in their 4-0 win over Inter Miami. Santos’ cross was headed in by Gyasi Zardes to put the Crew ahead on 39 minutes, then the Portuguese midfielder doubled the lead just before half time with a calm left-foot finish. Santos then used his right foot to cross for Zardes to head in the third, sealing a vintage performance from the former Braga man.

Veteran striker Flávio Paixão has three goals in his last three matches for Lechia Gdansk after getting the opener in their 2-0 win over Nieciecza in the Polish Ekstraklasa. Paixão, who recently turned 37, scored from close-range early in the second half to help Lechia to a victory which keeps them in second place in Poland’s top flight.

Former Tondela striker Tómané scored but was then sent off for Samsunspor in Turkey. The 28-year-old’s sharp turn and finish brought his team back to 3-2 down at Menemenspor, but Tómané was sent off ten minutes from time for pulling an opponent to the ground to prevent an attack while on a yellow card himself.

Finally, there was a goal in Bulgaria for former Vitoria Guimaraes defender Josué Sá, who scored for the third time this season as champions Ludogorets won 4-0 against Tsarsko Selo. In Romania, ex Belenenses defender Diogo Viana scored what proved the winner as Arges beat Farul Constanta 2-1, while Oeiras-born forward Tino Barbosa scored twice in Differdange’s big 3-1 win over leaders Dudelange in Luxembourg, and there were also goals for Carlos Fortes (Arema) in Indonesia and Miguel Pires (Sotiras) in Cyprus.

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9