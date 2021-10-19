William Carvalho is emerging as one of the key figures in Manuel Pellegrini’s Real Betis side this season in La Liga, and the Portuguese midfielder’s form can only be good news for Portugal boss Fernando Santos.

Carvalho put in another highly impressive display on Monday evening as Betis beat Alaves 1-0 away from home, earning himself a place in the Team of the Week in the Spanish top flight. The showing adds to a recent string of outings in which the former Sporting man has caught the eye and reignited his career with the Andalusian club.

Carvalho is displaying quality in both defensive and attacking aspects of his game, with a 92% pass completion rate and four key passes against Alaves demonstrating his competence on the ball. Local newspaper Estadio Deportivo described it as “another masterclass” from the Luanda-born midfielder, who according to the publication is once again justifying his status as one of the club’s highest earners.

The paper describes Carvalho as “involved, focused and seemingly overflowing with confidence” in what is a marked turnaround following a decline in the 29-year-old’s fortunes at Betis. A red card against Getafe in February shortly after coming on as a substitute had been held up as a pivotal turning point for Carvalho, who struggled for game-time and form for the remainder of the season.

A favourite of Seleção coach Santos, it was a point of discussion that Carvalho was made such a central part of Portugal’s plans at Euro 2020 given his lack of game time in La Liga. A move to England, Turkey and Greece was floated during the close-season, but Carvalho rejected the moves, including the opportunity to drop to the English Championship with Fulham, whose Portuguese coach Marco Silva failed in his efforts of persuasion.

Betis coach Pellegrini responded to the developments by defiantly supporting the player. "In my opinion, this squad without William Carvalho was worse than with William Carvalho. So, it was not in my interest for him to leave,” Pellegrini told the media at the start of the season as he prepared to help the former Sporting man re-establish himself.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Carvalho, with his contract at the Estadio Benito Villamarín running until 2023. There is suspicion amongst the rumour-makers in Seville that Betis would still be open to letting their Luso star leave to free up wages and avoid an eventual free transfer, but for now the club aim to get as much as they can from their rejuvenated no14.

