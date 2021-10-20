Paris Saint-Germain 3-2 RB Leipzig

Goalscorer Andre Silva was among the many at RB Leipzig lamenting their defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the French capital on Tuesday night, after a lively showing from the Bundesliga club at the Parc des Princes.

Silva, who has endured mixed fortunes since signing for Leipzig in the summer, scored his side’s equaliser to level the match at 1-1 in the first half. The former Porto man started and finished a move to register what could be a confidence-boosting goal, as Leipzig regularly threatened the hosts’ defence before succumbing to what many felt was an underserved defeat.

"We worked a lot, so it’s a tough defeat,” Silva said after the match. “In my opinion, it was a foul on me in the build up to the opening goal. I don’t think we deserved to lose. My performance? My job is to work. The only way is to work hard. I always give my best for the team and try to help."

Leipzig coach Jesse Marsh told reporters that his side were “in control for most of the game” and focused on the positives from the performance, while midfielder Konrad Laimer added “we were the better side, sometimes life isn’t fair” before insisting the team take pride in their display.

For Silva, a third goal in all competitions this season at club level – the same amount scored for Portugal so far this term. The 25-year-old started the move for his goal way out on the right touchline just inside the PSG half, before breaking forward and getting on the end of Angelino’s cross to score at the back post with 28 minutes played.

The goal was Silva’s first in the Champions League since scoring twice against Leicester City for FC Porto almost five years ago at Estádio do Dragão. Surely certain to keep his place for the weekend, Silva’s next challenge is Leipzig’s must-win home match against Greuther Fürth on Saturday afternoon.

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9