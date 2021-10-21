Bodo Glimt 6-1 Roma

José Mourinho says he takes responsibility for Roma’s 6-1 defeat to Norwegian side Bodo Glimt in the Europa Conference League, but the Portuguese left scarcely-veiled barbs for his squad players following the embarrassment.

Although the Giallorossi remain in a relatively secure position Group C, the defeat – including a spell of three goals conceded in nine minutes in the second half – clearly irritated the Portuguese, who spoke of the lack of quality among his squad players during his post-match press conference at the Aspmyra Stadion.

“I decided to play with this line-up, so the responsibility is mine Mourinho,” Mourinho told Sky Sport Italia, having chosen to rest a number of players for the trip. “I did it with good intentions, to give an opportunity to those who work hard and to rotate the squad on a synthetic pitch in cold weather. I decided to rest many players who always play.

“We lost against a team that showed more quality on the night. It’s that simple. If I could always play with the same XI, then I would. It’s risky, because we have a huge gap in quality between the two groups of players. I knew the limits of this squad, it is not new to me, but I still expected a better response. As I said, it’s my choice to play them, so my responsibility.

“A damaging defeat? Every defeat does damage. I spoke to the players and was honest. I was honest with them, I cannot be honest with you.

"Nobody will ask why I use the same players"

“I never disguised the fact we were a squad with real limitations. We have 13 players who represent one team, the others are on a different level. At least the positive thing from now on is that nobody will ask me why I always use the same players.”

“Our main team is playing well, deserved more points this season and has the right mentality. We will play with that mentality on Sunday.

“We had already said some things in private before the 6-1 defeat. This result won’t make me say that in public. I will continue to say it in private, without advertising our internal issues.”

It was a bad night for the Portuguese coaches in the Conference League, particularly given they arguably take charge of the two favourites for the competition. Nuno Espírito Santo’s Tottenham Hotspur were beaten 1-0 by Vitesse in Group G, leaving them in 3rd position at the midway point.

By Sean Gillen

