As expected, Nuno Espírito Santo has been sacked by Tottenham Hotspur in the aftermath of their weekend defeat to Manchester United in the Premier League.

Nuno spent just four months in the job in North London, having left Wolverhampton Wanderers at the end of last season following four highly successful seasons in the Midlands.

The Spurs support directed widespread hostility towards Nuno during the second half of Saturday’s 3-0 loss at home to Manchester United, particularly after his decision to replace Lucas Moura. Indeed, Nuno’s cautious approach to tactics is believed to be the primary reason for his swift departure.

"I regret that we have had to take this decision," said managing director of football Fabio Paratici. "I know how much Nuno and his coaching staff wanted to succeed.

"Nuno is a true gentleman and will always be welcome here. We should like to thank him and his coaching staff and wish them well for the future.”

Nuno began the season with three consecutive 1-0 victories, including overcoming Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City. However, the team has received negative coverage in the press for their performances and Spurs fans have expressed dissatisfaction with the team’s style of play.

Given Nuno’s Wolves had displayed a consistent formula for success, the U-turn from Spurs on their commitment to the Portuguese coach has already attracted criticism from sections of the media. Meanwhile, Spurs are believed to have targeted Antonio Conte to replace Nuno.

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9