On-loan Benfica forward Jota was in fine form in the Europa League on Thursday evening, scoring his first senior goal in continental football as Celtic won 3-2 in Hungary at Ferencvaros to give themselves renewed hope of reaching the knockout round.

On the managerial front, Vitor Pereira’s Fenerbahce also reignited their chances of progress with a convincing win over Antwerp in Belgium, while in the Europa Conference League Norwegian side Bodo Glimt continue to frustrate Jose Mourinho’s Roma after securing a 2-2 draw in the Italian capital.

Jota, who is on loan at Celtic from Benfica with an optional purchase clause, has been a revelation to far in Glasgow and his goal in Budapest was instrumental in achieving back-to-back wins in Europa League Group H. The Scottish side had lost their opening two matches against heavily fancied Bayer Leverkusen and Real Betis, but a win over Ferencvaros at Celtic Park put the Hoops back in contention.

The return on Thursday night at the Groupama Arena was critical and a frantic start saw both teams getting on the scoreboard with a little over ten minutes on the clock. Jota put the visitors 2-1 up on 23 minutes with a fine individual effort, with his finish from outside the box benefiting from a slight deflection before clipping the inside of the post and settling in the net.

Both sides scored again in the second half but the three points for Celtic mean they double their tally and sit just a point behind Betis. For Jota, another step towards becoming one of the shrewdest signings of the season, with Celtic retaining an option to make his transfer permanent for just €7.5m at the end of the campaign.

Family feeling for Jota

“It’s an unbelievable feeling,” Jota told BT Sports after the match. “We were looking to win this game and we just got it so we are very happy. My goal? I just saw the space and went inside to shoot and scored the goal.

“We are a new team with about 12 new teammates, just getting to know each other and month after month we are getting stronger and becoming like a real family. Things are going well and we just have to keep humble and work hard.”

“We’re still in the fight” – Fenerbahce’s Pereira

Fenerbahce produced an impressive performance in Belgium to thrash Antwerp 3-0 in Group D. Vitor Pereira’s side were three goals up inside half an hour at the Bosuilstadion and now see themselves just a point behind Pedro Martins’ Olympiacos in 2nd place, after the Greeks were beaten 2-1 at home by Eintracht Frankfurt.

“I am very happy with the score and also because of the performance of the team,” Pereira said after the match. “We deserved the win today, we could have scored more goals. The team deserves congratulations for today's performance

We are still in the fight. If we play the game we played today, we can win in Greece too. If we play like we play today, we still have a chance.”

Mourinho frustrated by refereeing after draw

Jose Mourinho was left angry with the officiating following Roma’s 2-2 draw with Norwegian side Bodo Glimt in the Europa Conference League. Roma twice came from behind at the Stadio Olimpico, but having seen appeals for handball penalties waved away in the second half, the Giallorossi had to settle for a point and no redemption against the side which beat them 6-1 in Norway.

The first appeal was the stronger case, with Bodo defender Brede Moe using his arm to prevent a cross from reaching Stephan El Shaarawy. VAR is not used in the Conference League – had it been available Mourinho’s side would likely have been awarded a penalty, and the decision coupled with a later appeal was the main talking point in the Portuguese boss’ press duties.

“I think the result is harsh on us,” he said. “It wasn’t a great performance, we made a lot of technical errors, especially in the first half when playing out from the back. The reality of the game is 2-2, but the two penalties were clear as day. Clear as day. You can talk about whatever you want, but the reality is 2-2, they had two shots on target and two goals. We scored two goals and had two clear penalties denied.

“I don’t know if they get referees who are poor and starting their careers for the Conference League. I didn’t say anything about the referee in Norway, because we lost 6-1, but here the two penalties were clear.”

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9