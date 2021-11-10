Super agent Jorge Mendes reportedly has a plan: get Fulham midfielder Fábio Carvalho a transfer to one of Europe’s biggest clubs in the next two transfer windows as his contract nears its end.

Carvalho, who is 19, made headlines earlier this season when he scored in three consecutive games for Marco Silva’s promotion-chasing Fulham in the Championship. Injuries have since slowed the midfielder down, but Carvalho’s reputation as one of the country’s brightest talents remains and Mendes is working on his future.

According to the Daily Mail, Mendes is keen to capitalise on interest from Liverpool in taking Carvalho to Anfield potentially as early as January. Real Madrid and Barcelona have also been sounded out regarding a deal this winter, but a free transfer at the end of the season is the alternative.

Of more pressing concern for Portuguese fans, however, is Carvalho’s international future. Born in Lisbon of Timorese descent, Carvalho spent time in Benfica’s academy before moving to England at around ten years old. A call-up to England’s under-16 side followed in 2017, since when Carvalho has represented his adopted country at u17 and u18 level.

However, according to recent reports in England, the situation is being monitored closely by the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) who will attempt to convince Carvalho to switch allegiances to his homeland. Portugal are expected to offer Carvalho a place in their u21 side to accelerate his international career, says the paper.

Earlier this season, Fulham boss Marco Silva spoke about the youngster in an interview with Sky Sports. "He's a very good player," Silva said. "I don't want to compare him to other young players I have worked with, because I have worked at clubs - like Sporting in Portugal - which have amazing academies and players that were the same age as Fábio.

"But I can say he has very good quality for the age he is, and some maturity for a player that has only just turned 19. He moved countries at a young age and had to adapt to life in England, but that has helped him grow and develop.

"He comes in every day with a smile on his face to work. He enjoys his time on the training ground, but he works really hard too. He understands what I want from him. It is up to him to keep working hard, and it is up to me to keep developing him as a player, because he has the talent."

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9