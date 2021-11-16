Almost three-and-a-half years have passed since Diogo Dalot arrived at Manchester United from FC Porto in a surprise big-money move. José Mourinho oversaw the signing of the teenager, whom he reportedly believed was the best right-back across Europe in his age group.

Despite occasional glimpses of his talent, the Red Devils fans are yet to see Dalot deliver on his billing. Injuries, lack of game time and a season-long loan with AC Milan in Italy have meant the Portuguese holds just 41 appearances for United, with over half coming in his debut campaign at Old Trafford.

Dalot spoke to English newspaper The Daily Telegraph in an interview published over the weekend, discussing the physical issues encountered during his first two years in England. With Mourinho leaving his post just months after Dalot’s debut, the Braga-born defender initially continued to feature under replacement boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but the following season saw far less involvement after United recruited Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace.

Having started just one Premier League match in his second campaign in England, Dalot became a target for various clubs offering a season-long loan deal. Milan won the race for his signature and his 32 appearances for the Rossoneri was a much-needed experience before heading back to the Theatre of Dreams.

“I had two struggling years with my body,” he told the Telegraph. “My body was changing, and I had some injuries and needed to step up to get to the other players’ level in terms of fitness. It wasn’t growing pains.

“You adapt, then you get injured and when you return the team is at a high level of intense training, playing games. I was probably pushing too much, and my body was not dealing very well with that adapting.

“That is why I knew last season was massive for me. My body was feeling those changes and when I went to Milan it was perfect to balance everything and return to this season. That is why I wanted to stay here, fight for games and be an important player for the team.

“I wanted to stay here, and the club trusted me to stay here. My mind was completely focused on having an important role in this team.”

Intriguingly, the day after publishing their interview with Dalot, The Telegraph ran a story claiming many of the fringe players at Old Trafford are frustrated by the lack of rotation in place as Solskjaer appears reluctant to drop under-performing stars.

Dalot’s name was one of those mentioned as being frustrated at lack of opportunities afforded to players who were convinced to spurn the chance to leave the club, under the promise of more game time. Borussia Dortmund were linked with a move for Dalot, while the paper cites Donny van de Beek, Jesse Lingard, Anthony Martial and former FC Porto left-back Alex Telles as being among the other dissatisfied parties.

Portuguese in Manchester

Whatever Dalot’s future, the interview provided some interesting insight relating to the 22-year-old, particularly regarding his surname. “The name comes from a circus family who were actually French, which is why it is a French name,” he said. “They were going around Europe and stopped in Portugal in my home town and stayed there a while.”

Now Dalot finds himself in Manchester, which has become a hub for superstar Portuguese footballers. With Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes joining him at Old Trafford, there is a similarly glittering Luso trio at rivals Manchester City: Rúben Dias, Bernardo Silva and João Cancelo.

With plans afoot for the six players to meet for dinner, Dalot spoke of the home comforts available in Manchester. “There is a Portuguese market in Manchester that supplies not just the food but the olive oil,” he said. “It might look like small things, but they mean a lot to us because we are used to it.

“When I go to Portugal, I love to eat in the restaurants that make traditional food, and you can stay there for three hours eating all the different types. It’s one of the best things our country has and when we have the chance, we try to bring it to us here and enjoy it.

“It’s been a fantastic journey in the last couple of years to grow up. I’m still very young but it is a learning process and I think I’m on a good journey.”

By Sean Gillen

