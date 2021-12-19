 

Newcastle United 0-4 Manchester City

João Cancelo is increasingly confirming his status as one of the best players in the English Premier League, as he marked his 100th appearance for Manchester City with a superb goal in their 4-0 victory at Newcastle United.

Cancelo, who had a fine campaign as City won the title last year, has continued to develop in recent months and is now seen by many in England as the outstanding full-back in the league this season. A fine Sunday afternoon’s work for City also saw Rúben Dias on the scoresheet, with the irrepressible Cancelo the provider for his countryman.

Pep Guardiola selected all three of his Portuguese contingent for the trip to St James’ Park, with Bernardo Silva joining Cancelo and Dias in the starting line-up. City went ahead after just five minutes in the north east, with former Benfica man Dias nodding in from close range after Cancelo had hooked the ball across goal.

City boss Guardiola later commented that his team did not play well in the first half, but Cancelo doubled the visitors’ advantage in the 27th minute with a run and shot into the top corner from outside the box. “It was a brilliant action from Cancelo, but that half was one of the worst of our season,” Guardiola insisted, offering an appraisal ominous for City’s rivals.

There were second-half goals for Riyad Mahrez and Gabriel Jesus as City moved three points clear at the top of the standings, thanks to Liverpool’s 1-1 draw at Tottenham Hotspur. For Cancelo, a goal and assist to celebrate his century of appearances in England, but the overall nature of the ex-Benfica man’s game has caught the eye this season.

Cancelo leads the league’s statistical charts for most touches of the ball as well as most passes. Particularly notable is the Portuguese’s lead in the ‘touches made’ category, where he has a huge advantage over 2ndplace Virgil van Dyke of Liverpool. Cancelo averages 83 passes per game for his club – quite a remarkable for a full-back!

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9

