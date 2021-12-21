Levante 3-4 Valencia

Portugal international Gonçalo Guedes put on a Man of the Match display as Valencia came from two goals down to claim victory at local rivals Levante in La Liga.

Guedes also registered an assist at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia to help Los Ches to their third straight league victory. For Guedes, six goals and six assists in the Spanish top flight as he appears set for the best season of his career so far.

The first of Guedes’ goals was the crucial one in Valencia’s fightback after going 2-0 down inside 24 minutes. The former Benfica man halved the deficit in the 44th minute, playing a nice one-two with Hugo Duro before firing into the top corner with his left foot to get his side back in the game just before the interval.

Another Portuguese was involved in Valencia’s equaliser less than five minutes after the restart, as Levante defender Rúben Vezo fouled Duro to earn the visitors a penalty which Carlos Soler dispatched. Soler then put Valencia ahead, with Guedes turning provider with a nice throughball for the long-serving midfielder to convert with a clinical finish.

Guedes made it 4-2 with around five minutes remaining, showing exquisite composure to cut inside on his left foot and calmly stroke the ball into the net after deceiving defender Clerc and goalkeeper Dani Cardenas. Enis Bardi pulled a goal back for Levante in stoppage time to cap a seven-goal thriller, which also saw Hélder Costa complete 90 minutes for Valencia.

Watch the match highlights here [Guedes’ first goal at 1:10]

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9