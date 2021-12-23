Granada 2-1 Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid slumped to a fourth straight defeat in La Liga last night, despite a glowing performance from reinstated Portuguese forward João Félix.

The former Benfica prodigy had not started for Atletico since their Champions League meeting with Liverpool on 3rd November, since when he has been reduced to a substitute’s role. The situation has led to the strongest sense yet that Félix could leave the Spanish capital in the next two transfer windows.

Atleti coach Diego Simeone reportedly decided earlier this week that Félix would finally be issued his recall to the line-up for the trip to Granada, hoping to end their domestic slump. Félix responded instantly, scoring a superb individual goal in the 2nd minute with a pass-like finish beyond the reach of countryman Luís Maximiano.

Félix should have had a second, but his back-post header was dubiously ruled out for a foul on Luis Suarez. By that point Granada had equalised, and the Andalusian club would go on to win the match in the second half, despite the efforts of Félix who struck the post with a crisp strike. The defending champions are now out of the title race before Christmas, having dropped 17 points behind city rivals Real Madrid.

Félix was widely regarded as the Man of the Match despite being on the losing side, and questions remain over whether the encouraging display is to kick-start his Rojiblancos career or showcase his talents to perspective buyers. Manchester City and Manchester United, both of whom have both been linked with the 22-year-old in recent weeks as his struggle for game time has intensified speculation.

Simeone admitted during the summer that a struggle to induce the best from his biggest talent has at times left him frustrated and dejected as a coach. Félix had scored just once this season before last night's game and retains a reputation as one of the most gifted players in Spanish football, but one who has rarely managed to find consistency in an Atletico shirt. Some observers question the suitability of Simeone's tactics, while the Argentine himself insists Félix must establish a more reliable and collective nature to his performances.

Responding to questions about the Seleção man’s future, Simeone stated earlier this week that he understood the notion that Félix could want to leave the Wanda Metropolitano. While Atletico’s stance in the local media is that they retain belief in their record signing, there is a sense that something must give, be it in Madrid or elsewhere, as Félix looks to leave behind the false starts and truly develop into an elite footballer.

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9