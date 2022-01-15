 

Details
Hits: 83

Veteran Portuguese winger Nani has completed a move to Serie A club Venezia, signing an 18-month contract to return to Italian football.

The 35-year-old left Orlando City at the end of the MLS season, becoming a free agent after three highly successful years in the United States, during which Nani was twice voted into the end of season All-Star team.

Nani arrived in Italy ahead of the weekend and underwent medical examinations in Venice before officially signing a deal until the summer of 2022. It is the former Sporting and Manchester United winger’s second stint in Italy, having briefly turned out for Lazio during the 2017-18 season.

“I am really happy to have signed for Venezia!” said the Euro 2016 winner on his Twitter account. “It's great to be part of this impressive project in such a beautiful city. It's time to get to work and give 100% for the team and all the fans. Andiamo!”

Nani has won an impressive 17 honours during his career, including three Portuguese Cups, four Premier League titles, a Champions League and a Club World Cup, as well as the Seleção’s European Championships victory in France at Euro 2016. He has also been capped 112 times by his country – Portugal’s 5th most-capped player of all time.

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

  1. Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
Background
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location

      

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Fábio is a talented kid, but he needs to continue to work and the first man he needs to impress is me, every day during the training, to be more consistent, and the kid is doing that. Maybe now he’ll have more (playing) time from me.”

Bruno Lage
(Wolves coach speaks about the progress of teenage Portuguese striker Fábio Silva) 
PortuGOAL pwa
At-a-glance
The Thirteenth Chapter

Partners

ZeroZero
maisfutebol.iol.pt