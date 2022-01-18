Rafael Leão is pushing for a greater role in Portugal’s World Cup qualifying play-off after another goal for AC Milan in Serie A on Monday night. The former Sporting forward now has three goals and two assists in his last four matches for his team, and was regarded as the best player on the pitch despite the Rossoneri losing 2-1 at home to Spezia.

Elsewhere, Seleção regulars Bruno Fernandes and André Silva were also on the scoresheet, while youngster Fabio Carvalho found the net in another resounding victory for Marco Silva’s Fulham in the Championship. In Turkey, meanwhile, Carlos Mané scored a late equaliser for Kayserispor with just minutes left on the clock to earn a point in the Super Lig.

Milan surprisingly lost to Spezia at San Siro, but another high quality performance by Rafael Leão offers further evidence of his development. Leão put the hosts ahead on the stroke of half time with a brilliant finish, notching his third goal in the last four matches, and he would go on to be rated Man of the Match by many observers.

Leão is now on six league goals in Serie A this season – already matching his tally from the last two seasons. Having yet to be issued a start for Portugal, there will be growing calls for Leo to play a major part as Fernando Santos’ side prepare for the World Cup qualification play-offs in March.

Tedesco praises improving Silva

Another Portugal forward progressing well of late is André Silva - player truly finding his goalscoring touch with RB Leipzig in Germany. Leipzig won 2-0 at Stuttgart on Saturday to end a woeful run without an away victory stretching back to April, and Silva got the opening goal from the penalty spot after just ten minutes.

Silva now has eight goals from his last nine matches, providing the type of consistency shown at Eintracht Frankfurt last season to earn the move to Leipzig. Many attribute Silva’s improvement to new coach Domenico Tedesco, who replaced Jesse Marsch in December after the American was sacked less than six months into his tenure.

“André feels comfortable playing in our system,” Tedesco told reporters after the Stuttgart win. “His teammates do a lot for him and create a lot of chances. André is a very hard-working player and he does that really well.”

Fernandes unhappy despite brace

Bruno Fernandes admitted his was difficult for him to feel happy despite scoring twice in Manchester United’s 2-2 draw at Aston Villa on Saturday. Fernandes’ goals had United 2-0 up with 77 minutes played, but Villa stormed back to earn a point partly thanks to a debut goal by on-loan attacker Phillipe Coutinho.

Fernandes scored in each half: the first a shot from outside the box which was spilled into his own net by Emiliano Martinez thanks to distraction from Edinson Cavani; the second a clinical right-foot finish after United had won possession high up the pitch. The Red Devils, who had Diogo Dalot at right-back, were again missing Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo through injury.

United’s first-half performance was an improvement on recent showings, but when speaking to Sky Sports after the match Fernandes conceded that the way in which his side gave up the lead left little space for personal satisfaction. “I’m not happy at all, obviously,” said the former Sporting man. “Obviously everyone is happy to score goals and I am too, but I prefer to take away my two goals and have someone else score if we win the game.

Carvalho scores for red-hot Fulham; Mane the hero in Turkey

Portugal-born midfielder Fabio Carvalho scored for the first time since November as Fulham hammered Bristol City 6-2 in the Championship. The 19-year-old has suffered with injury at times this season but is viewed as one of the brightest prospects in English football – a reputation reflected in a brilliant goal on Saturday.

Carvalho put his side 3-2 up in the first half at Craven Cottage with a brilliant solo goal. Having beaten Reading 7-0 away from home in midweek, Marco Silva’s promotion-chasing side have scored 13 goals in their last two league games, and occupy top-spot in the second tier.

Finally, there was a first goal in the Turkish Super Lig for ex-Sporting midfielder Carlos Mané – and it was a vital one. The 27-year-old has largely been used as a substitute since moving from Rio Ave last summer, but his 87th-minute equaliser earned Kayserispor a 1-1 draw at Goztepe to keep them safely in mid-table in Turkey’s top flight.

