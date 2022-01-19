Fulham 6-2 Birmingham City

It has been a remarkable start to 2022 for Marco Silva’s Fulham in the English Championship. Having successfully navigated the third round of the FA Cup, the Cottagers have a 100% league record in New Year – scoring an astonishing 19 goals in three matches so far since the start of January.

Central to recent performances has been Portugal-born midfielder Fábio Carvalho, who has scored three goals in the last two games. Carvalho struck twice and recorded an assist in the 6-2 win over Birmingham City on Tuesday evening, earning the Man of the Match award

Fulham beat Reading 7-0 away from home in their first game of 2022, after which Silva’s men dismantled Bristol City 6-2 at Craven Cottage. Carvalho scored in the win over Bristol City, then followed that up with a sensational showing as Fulham repeated the scoreline against Birmingham City in the capital.

“It’s been a great start [to the year] similar to how we started the season,” Carvalho told the club’s in-house channel after the match. “We’re strong, we’re confident, playing with such great style, going forward getting goals, as well as being tidy at the back. That’s what the manager tries to drill into us and that’s how we have been performing.”

Two more goals for Fábio Carvalho tonight in Fulham’s win. I’m not sure there are many prospects who look as complete at 19 years old. After the playoffs, Portugal may want to make him a priority.pic.twitter.com/Cw6sVvNDGV — Sean Gillen (@SeanGillen9) January 19, 2022

Regarded as a fleet-footed playmaker in midfield, Carvalho added to his repertoire by scoring his first goal in the air – something he says he has been developing in training. “The cross was just perfect. I’ve been trying to work on my heading because obviously it’s not one of my greatest attributes. Today I just went for it and luckily it went in the goal. It’s something I’ve been working on, and it was my first header in a long time.”

It will get tougher - Silva

Fulham have racked up 70 goals from just 26 matches so far in the Championship – a statistic put into sharp context by last season’s champions Norwich ending the campaign with 75 goals after the full 46 matches. For Marco Silva, in his fourth job in English football, there is an awareness that the challenge to sustain such form will be difficult.

“It’s tough and I felt at some moments during this game that we were not at our best in physical condition,” said the former Hull City, Watford and Everton boss. “It will be tougher in the future because we are playing tonight and our opponent for Saturday [Stoke City] are resting, they have all the week to prepare.

“And it’s not our fault because we did not request that some of our previous games were cancelled, and this is what happens now – we play three games, and our opposition are resting. But it is what it is so we have to do our best and prepare our players in the best way we can.”

Fulham top the table with a five-point advantage over Bournemouth and Blackburn Rovers.

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9