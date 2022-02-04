Cameroon 0-0 Egypt (aet)

(Egypt win 3-1 on pens)

Carlos Queiroz will contest the African Cup of Nations final on Sunday after his Egyptian side beat host nation Cameroon on penalties in Yaoundé on Thursday evening.

Veteran coach Queiroz was sent off during the closing moments of normal time, leading to him to launch a verbal attack on referee Bakary Gassama after the match. Meanwhile, there was a dignified reaction from losing boss Toni Conceição who admitted his side struggled to match their opponents during the latter stages of the contest.

Hosts Cameroon were the better side in the first half and could easily have taken the lead early on through set pieces, with defender Michael Ngadjui spurning two good chances. However, Egypt grew stronger in the second period and the home nation looked weary having failed to capitalise on their early energy.

Mohamed Salah was denied by the alert goalkeeping of Andre Onana after seizing on a slack back-pass, but with neither side able to create much in extra time the contest headed to penalties. Queiroz was not on the touchline to see the spot-kicks, having been issued two yellow cards by referee Gassama, but the Pharaohs needed just three successful penalties to advance after Harold Makoudi, James Lea Siliki and Clinton N’Jie all missed for the hosts.

“We deserved to play in the final,” Queiroz said post-match. “We suffered in the first half, but in the second half we started to play our cards and control the game. We ended up with the clearest chances. We suffered, we kept working then we imposed our team, which is not just 11 players but those who come from the bench and help.”

"CAF doesn't respect Egypt"

Attention then switched to his dismissal, with Queiroz taking aim at Gambian official Gassama. "Again, unfortunately, they send this type of referees to a game of this level, referees with no experience, no level, wanting to put on a show... It started right in the dressing room. We hadn't started the game yet and he comes to the locker room to intimidate our staff.

“And he comes as the superman of the game, shows me the yellow card, threatens me. I have 44 years of football, almost 70 years old... comes to me and (assistant) Gomaa shouting at me, screaming, as if we had started yesterday.

"CAF doesn't respect Egypt, from the timings to the quality of the pitches - we had the worst pitches! We are Egypt! How can this referee, after what he has done in the past, be in the African Cup of Nations? Who understands this? Nobody! I spent my life in football and I don’t accept being in the hands of these people.

“But even against this, against all the decisions, which were always against Egypt, we were the best team in the second half and on penalties. Toni is a great friend, I think he will understand that we were better in the second half and in extra time, when we changed the tactical approach and controlled the game. But if it were Cameroon who had gone through, a great team with a great coach, they would also have deserved it. So, congratulations to them too."

Toni admits struggle

For his part, Toni conceded that his side lost control of the game as the match progressed, as he came to terms with Cameroon missing out on the final as host nation despite impressing during the tournament.

"The team played well during the 90 minutes trying to score goals, but we didn't succeed," Toni said.

"We are as sad as the 27 million Cameroonians, but I think the Egyptian team knew how to counter us. We're sad but it's the reality. The players felt some signs of fatigue at the end of the match, especially after a very physical and intense first half. We had tried to save our energy to counter the opponent but in vain."

Egypt have already begun attempts to have the final switched to Monday to allow extra rest, but as things stand Queiroz’s team will meet Senegal on Sunday to determine the champions of Africa.

