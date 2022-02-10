Rayo Vallecano 1-2 Real Betis

Real Betis took a major step towards reaching their first final in 17 years with victory away at Rayo Vallecano in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final on Wednesday evening.

The Andalusian side recovered from going behind after just five minutes to win at Estadio de Vallecas, with Portugal midfielder William Carvalho scoring the crucial second with a piece of brilliance in the second half.

Betis, who last won the Copa del Rey in 2005 and have not reached any final since, went behind to Alvaro Garcia’s 5th-minute goal but levelled on 26 minutes through a superb shot by Borja Iglesias. Former Porto favourite Radamel Falcao was introduced by the home side during the second half, but it would be William Carvalho to steal the headlines with a winner on the night.

Carvalho received the ball inside the Rayo penalty area midway through the second period, before nutmegging Rayo defender Catena and calmly slotting his finish past Stole Dimitrievski to put Betis 2-1 ahead. It was Carvalho’s second goal in the competition since the turn of the year, having struck in victory at Valladolid in January.

William Carvalho just did this. The velvet tank’s still got it. 🪄 pic.twitter.com/Q38a3I5ZRo — Marino Peixoto (@marinovpeixoto) February 9, 2022

“The match went well, but the most important thing was the victory,” Carvalho said later. “We played a great game, but we still have another 90 minutes. We will enjoy today and then we must think about Sunday. We know the progress is not finalised, so with the same humility we’ve had until now we will work hard in the return 90 minutes.

“My form? Yes, it’s true it is good. I am working hard like my teammates, and we must all continue like this because we have many games. The goal was good, it all went well and I’m very happy, but most important was to win.”

Carvalho has enjoyed a swift change in status at Betis, having been widely tipped to leave the club during the summer window after a forgettable season last term. However, coach Manuel Pellegrini always insisted the former Sporting midfielder would be important for his team this year and Carvalho has rediscovered his best form under the Chilean.

Sports daily AS wrote of Carvalho: “Pellegrini was not wrong when he decided last summer that William Carvalho should be a key player at Betis. In fact, the Chilean makes few mistakes. But his role in rebuilding their best central midfielder is decisive in a story that could take them to their first final in 17 years. The Portuguese produced majestic skill against Catena before finishing against Dimitrievski with his usual coldness. His qualitative leap is no accident. And he executed a lethal blow when his team were suffering the most at Vallecas. Pellegrini smiled from his bench with good reason.”

Betis have also been in fine form in La Liga, where they occupy 3rd place, while an upcoming Europa League tie with Russians Zenit Saint-Petersburg is an exciting continental adventure for a club enjoying their best period in many years.

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9