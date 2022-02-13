AC Milan 1-0 Sampdoria

Rafael Leão scored a superb winning goal as AC Milan beat Sampdoria at San Siro to leapfrog city rivals Inter and go top of Italy’s Serie A standings.

Leao’s 7th league goal of the season means he has already surpassed his tally from last term, while the brilliance of the strike will further calls for the forward to be considered for a prominent role in Portugal’s upcoming World Cup play-offs.

The winning goal came after less than eight minutes, and was notable for the connection between Leao’s runs and the distribution of goalkeeper Mike Maignan. For not the only time in the game, the French ‘keeper picked out Leão with a long pass, and the former Sporting man took a superb touch in the channel to cut across Bartosz Bereszyński before beating Wladimiro Falcone.

Rafael Leão is frightening

Leão is now into double figures for goals this season, notching 10 from his 27 appearances for the Rossoneri. With Portugal likely to have to beat Italy should they see of Turkey next month, the notion of Leão continuing his hot streak against Italian defenders is an intriguing aspect of Fernando Santos’ selection decisions.

