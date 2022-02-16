Manchester United 2-0 Brighton & Hove Albion

While the Champions League took centre stage for plenty on Tuesday evening, there was a much-needed victory for Manchester United in the Premier League at the expense of Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford.

Cristiano Ronaldo ended his recent goal drought in stylish fashion with the crucial breakthrough early in the second half, before Bruno Fernandes made it a Portuguese double by adding a second in the dying moments of the match.

Ronaldo, who has arguably faced more questions and criticisms in the last few weeks than at any point during his career, was inevitably to keep his place in Ralf Rangnick’s United line-up. Within six minutes the Portugal captain laid on an opportunity for Jadon Sancho, who failed to beat Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez with Ronaldo screaming for a return pass.

In truth, United’s performance underwhelmed in the first period and the home crowd was far from appreciative of the team at the half-time whistle. However, just as some may have expected a tedious continuation of their struggles after the re-start, Ronaldo induced the type of thrill Old Trafford had been missing when he drove at the visitors’ defence and unleashed a crisp shot inside Sanchez’s post.

Ronaldo’s goal – his first of 2022 – changed the game instantly, and within a few minutes Brighton captain Lewis Dunk received a red card for pulling down youngster Anthony Elanga while the last man in defence. Nevertheless, United made hard work of putting the game to bed, especially when Ronaldo teed up Fernandes with what appeared an unmissable chance which the midfielder squandered.

Fernandes would get his moment. Brighton made the closing stages uncomfortable for United as they pressed for an equaliser, but deep into stoppage time Fernandes won a foul and quick thinking by Paul Pogba saw the former Sporting man released through on goal, where he showed far greater composure to beat Sanchez following a slick feint.

After the match, United boss Ralf Rangnick praised Ronaldo not just for his goal but his general performance, for which he was named Man of the Match. “Yes, it was an amazing goal, not only an important one but an amazing goal,” Rangnick said. “Overall, it was also a good performance by Cristiano. Energetically, he was online, he was always trying to help the other team-mates. I think, in the last weeks, that would be the best performance by him and very, very important for us.”

Whether Ronaldo starts United’s next fixture away at fierce local rivals Leeds on Sunday remains to be seen, with the Red Devils due to meet Atletico Madrid in the Spanish capital just three days later. For now, the Portugal captain can revel in having made those who choose to doubt him swallow their words once more.

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9