Portugal international Bernardo Silva has been at Manchester City since 2017 and he continues to be an integral player in Pep Guardiola’s side.

Silva is having one of his best campaigns since arriving at the Etihad Stadium. 25 games into the Premier League season, he had scored seven goals, matching his highest total for a campaign in England.

Manchester City are favorites to defend their Premier League title this year. If victorious, it will be the fourth time the Portuguese player has lifted the trophy, joining a small club of players who have managed that feat in the Premier League era.

Silva is one of the main contenders for the PFA Player of the Year award this season in England. This is the award given to the outstanding player across the campaign, and it is voted by members of the PFA, which includes fellow players.

If successful, it will be the first time Silva has been handed the award. He was named in the PFA Team of the Year in 2018-19, but he has never been recognised with individual honours at the end-of-season ceremony.

Silva’s teammate Kevin De Bruyne has been the recipient of the award for the past two seasons. In a team that has as many star players as Manchester City does, it can be difficult to stand out. However, the midfielder’s performances have been singled out by his manager on numerous occasions.

After missing out on a striker in the summer and January transfer windows, Guardiola has even asked Silva to play in a false number nine role on occasion this season. Despite having no experience in that position, the 27-year-old has stepped up to the challenge.

Mo Salah is Silva’s biggest rival for award

The biggest challenger to Silva for the PFA Player of the Year crown this season is Mo Salah. The Liverpool forward won the trophy in 2018 and he has been in magnificent form for his club since August.

Salah leads the Premier League goalscoring charts by some distance this season. That’s despite having four weeks away for Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations. He has also produced moments of brilliance, which has helped him separate himself from any other player in the league.

The last few months of the season could be crucial, as whoever continues to deliver match-winning performances for their team could help tip the votes their way.

Ronaldo the only player from Portugal to win the PFA Player of the Year

Prior to this season, Cristiano Ronaldo is the only player from Portugal to win the PFA Player of the Year award. CR7 is also one of only six players who have won the prize more than once.

Ronaldo first lifted the trophy in 2007. He won his maiden Premier League title for Manchester United that season. The Portugal international then had a sensational year, scoring 31 Premier League goals in the campaign, which led to his second PFA Player of the Year crown.

Silva has already established himself as one of the best players in Premier League history. An opening PFA Player of the Year Award would help cement his name alongside some of the greats that have featured in the league.