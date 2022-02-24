Atletico Madrid 1-1 Manchester United

Manchester United struck late on to earn a scarcely-deserved draw against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League last-16, denying Man of the Match João Félix a first-leg winner on what felt a coming of age showing from the Portuguese.

Félix gave a mature and measured performance, during which he scored Atletico’s goal with a superb header, but substitute Anthony Elanga equalised ten minutes from time for a stuttering United side containing Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes.

Both teams came into the game having secured high-scoring victories at the weekend, but with question marks hanging over each given the inconsistencies of their season. Atletico dropped out of the Spanish title race over the New Year as their league form collapsed, while United remain a far from convincing proposition despite their abundance of talent.

Three of Portugal’s most recognisable figures took the field at the Wanda Metropolitano: Félix rewarded for his showing against Osasuna on Saturday with a start for Diego Simeone’s men, while Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes continued for the Red Devils; Diogo Dalot missed out as Victor Lindelof earned a surprise slot at right-back.

Atletico started with an intensity and aggression United simply could not handle, and it came as little surprise when Félix gave the hosts the lead with less than 7 minutes on the clock. Brazilian left-back Lodi made space for the cross and his brilliant delivery was met by a pinpoint header by Félix, whose finish struck the inside of the post on its way past David de Gea.

The remainder of the first half saw Atletico give a masterclass in domination without the ball: United had far more possession but the Spaniards controlled the proceedings and the likes of Fernandes, Paul Pogba, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Ronaldo were unable to impact the game. When Los Rojiblancos started the second period with renewed intent, all signs pointed to a first-leg win for Atleti.

However, United began to enjoy more space as Atletico’s intensity dropped and by the midway point of the second half an equaliser had become more conceivable. Felix was withdrawn on 76 minutes to a rousing ovation, but just a few moments later United were level. Fernandes, who endured a frustrating night amid a dysfunctional team performance, played the crucial ball to release Elanga and the teenager’s finish trickled past a poorly-positioned Jan Oblak.

Félix spoke after the match, having arguably given his most accomplished performance in an Atletico shirt. “The feeling is very bittersweet,” he said. “We played a good game, despite not having much of the ball. We always had the game under control, they hardly had any chances to score. Then the one they had…. that's football. We have to continue as we have and trust in it.

“It's my second headed goal here. Last week we spent a while in training with Versaljko and Renan shooting crosses and it turned out well. We'll keep working to have a good end to the season. Physically I'm very good, confident, we're all very confident in our worth. Our goal is to have a good Champions League, qualify from the round of 16.”

Simeone explains substitution

Simeone was asked why he opted to substitute Félix, who was later named Man of the Match, with 15 minutes remaining: “I saw he was tired, that he was no longer running backwards, and I wanted to share that load with Griezmann, who works hard. Great goal from João, Lodi's centre and his aggression allowed us to get ahead. His and Correa's work was a consequence of what the game demanded. When I saw that the energy was beginning to be lacking, we put in important players so as not to lower our response to what the game needed at all times.”

Bruno record

For United, a result far greater than the performance as Ronaldo cut a frustrated figure isolated in attack, but there was a bright note for Bruno Fernandes after his assist for Elanga’s winner. The former Sporting man became the first player at an English club to record an assist in six consecutive Champions League matches since David Beckham with United back in 1998.

The return leg at Old Trafford in three weeks is nicely poised, with both sides hoping to strengthen their top four prospects in their respective leagues in the meantime. Atletico entertain La Liga opponents Celta Vigo on Saturday, while United welcome Watford to Old Trafford in the Premier League.

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9