Few managers in football are capable of dividing opinion so much as Jose Mourinho, although few other managers can also boast such a consistent record of achievements. In every country where the iconic Portuguese coach has worked, leagues have been won and trophies have been lifted.

Upon celebrating his 59th birthday in January 2022, Mourinho is one of the most successful active managers in world football, having guided the top-flight clubs he led to 25 titles to date. The only active coach with more trophies is current Manchester City boss Pep Guardiona, who also turned 51 this January, with the Spaniard having amassed 31 titles during his career.

Yet while Pep seems to bask in the glow of eternal media praise, Jose has endured a constant barrage of criticism in recent years. Indeed, after his most recent stints at Manchester United then Tottenham Hotspur, some football pundits and sports journalists even go so far as to say he’s finished in the game. Such was the opinion of respected Guardian columnist Jonathan Wilson, who even suggested that another “toxic endgame’ looms for Mourinho at Roma.

This was referring to annoyed spats between Mourinho and some quarters of the Italian press, following a particularly frustrating run of results at Roma from October to December last year. After the back-to-back defeats against Bologna and Inter, the team were off the pace in the hunt for the top four. Mourinho had blamed the results on “a referee, injuries, the media, fate and his own players,” according to Wilson.

From getting Mourinho’s autograph as a child to playing for him at Roma.



Sergio Oliveira ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dJ1klgv4da — Italian Football TV (@IFTVofficial) January 26, 2022

“Certainly from 2008 onwards, Mourinho’s approach has been a negative: he was what Barcelona and Pep Guardiola were not. The school of attritional Portuguese football that moulded him is in retreat,” wrote Wilson. The same writer went on to give a less than flattering appraisal of Nuno Espírito Santo, along with Portugal head coach Fernando Santos.

“Outdated” is the word that Wilson chose, suggesting an evident dislike for coaches hailing from the western portion of the Iberian Peninsula, predicting a “doom cycle” for Mourinho at Roma before too long. Yet little over a month later, no such destiny appears on the cards for the most successful Portuguese manager of all time. Quite the contrary in fact, because upon celebrating his birthday, Mourinho also seems to be feeling the love at his current club.

The task of managing Roma was never going to be easy, just like his previous assignments at Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, with both of those English clubs notable for considerable failings beyond his control. But while Mourinho can certainly be considered to be an abrasive figure, one who doesn’t suffer fools gladly, the Italian club is at least willing to provide him with the support needed by any hard-working manager.

In late November, Associazione Sportiva Roma announced the appointment of Tiago Pinto, who joined the club in January this year as General Manager: Football, similar to the Football Director position he held successfully at Benfica. This would indicate that far from being headed towards a doom cycle, Roma is more than happy with the work Mourinho is doing, strengthening the relationship by appointing a fellow Portuguese compatriot in such an important role.

Happy birthday to the boss! 🎂



Jose Mourinho turns 59 today! 🇵🇹🐺🎉 #ASRoma pic.twitter.com/akTfcK1rKB — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) January 26, 2022

Interestingly, this Portuguese connection also proved pivotal towards the signing of Sérgio Oliveira on loan from Porto, which includes an option to make the move permanent. Oliveira stated that Pinto and Mourinho were key to his decision to join Roma, while his impact has been immediate and exceptional, scoring twice in his first two Serie A games.

Roma has cut the gap on the top four teams in Serie A and while competition remains fierce, their improved form under Mourinho would suggest they can still reach their objective, which is nothing short of qualifying for the Champions League. Indeed, amongst the best betting sites reviewed by SBO for their consistency and value, outright odds for Roma have begun to shorten, reflecting their ambitions.

Mourinho is far from a finished figure in football. His principal role at Roma is to lay the foundations for a brighter future at the club, which may be a different kind of challenge, yet one he is relishing despite what the naysayers may think. Fans and everyone involved at Roma certainly seem to enjoy having Mourinho at their club, as was evidenced by the lovingly produced video via the club’s social networks.

There will undoubtedly be further ups and downs along the way, although given time and patience, the incomparable charisma and managerial expertise of Mourinho will shine through again. Just as importantly, he seems to have the full backing of his players and is relishing his time at Roma, indicating that Mourinho is far from the finished figure some suggest he may have become. Sometimes, it just needs a manager to find the right club.